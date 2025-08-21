FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi’s Driver After Vehicle Hits Police Officer During ‘Voter Rights Yatra’

Voter Rights Yatra: With assembly elections in Bihar slated for the end of the year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are undertaking a ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ across the state. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver. The FIR pertains to an incident during the Voter Rights Yatra in Nawada district, where the driver allegedly hit a police officer.
On Tuesday, the Congress MP's Voter Rights Yatra was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada district. A police officer fell in front of Rahul Gandhi's car, sustaining minor injuries. Following the incident, the Congress MP enquired about the officer's well-being.
Nawada Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Dhiman, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi's driver. Further information will be provided in due course. He had earlier clarified that the constable fell in front of a vehicle in the convoy.
BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of the incident on X. The video shows a car carrying Rahul Gandhi hitting a police officer. The officer is later seen limping. This footage quickly went viral on social media.
In a post on X, the BJP leader wrote: "Rahul Gandhi's car ran over a police constable, who was critically injured. The leader didn't even bother to check on him."
The opposition is protesting the voter list revision (SIR) from the streets to Parliament. During the monsoon session, the opposition demanded a discussion on SIR, but the government refused. The opposition continues to attack the government over this issue. Accusations are being exchanged between the Election Commission and the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is conducting the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar about SIR.