Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi’s Driver After Vehicle Hits Police Officer During ‘Voter Rights Yatra’

During the Voter Rights Yatra in Nawada, Rahul Gandhi's vehicle hit a police officer on security duty. An FIR has now been registered in this case.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

Voter Rights Yatra: With assembly elections in Bihar slated for the end of the year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are undertaking a ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ across the state. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver. The FIR pertains to an incident during the Voter Rights Yatra in Nawada district, where the driver allegedly hit a police officer.

Details of the Incident

On Tuesday, the Congress MP's Voter Rights Yatra was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada district. A police officer fell in front of Rahul Gandhi's car, sustaining minor injuries. Following the incident, the Congress MP enquired about the officer's well-being.

‘FIR Filed Against Driver’

Nawada Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Dhiman, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi's driver. Further information will be provided in due course. He had earlier clarified that the constable fell in front of a vehicle in the convoy.

BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi

BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of the incident on X. The video shows a car carrying Rahul Gandhi hitting a police officer. The officer is later seen limping. This footage quickly went viral on social media.

Post on X

In a post on X, the BJP leader wrote: "Rahul Gandhi's car ran over a police constable, who was critically injured. The leader didn't even bother to check on him."

Protests Intensify Over SIR

The opposition is protesting the voter list revision (SIR) from the streets to Parliament. During the monsoon session, the opposition demanded a discussion on SIR, but the government refused. The opposition continues to attack the government over this issue. Accusations are being exchanged between the Election Commission and the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is conducting the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar about SIR.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 04:58 pm

English News / National News / FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi’s Driver After Vehicle Hits Police Officer During ‘Voter Rights Yatra’
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.