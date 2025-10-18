Fire breaks out in Garib Rath train travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi, rescue teams reach spot

According to reports, the Amritsar Saharsa Garib Rath train was travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi. Shortly after crossing Sirhind station, smoke started emanating from coach number 19 of the train. Soon after, passengers noticed this, and chaos ensued on the train. Upon receiving this information, the loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brake, causing the train to stop after a short distance. As soon as the train stopped, all passengers in the coach started jumping out with their luggage. Fearing the spread of fire, passengers from adjacent coaches also exited the train. By this time, the rescue team had arrived and brought the fire under control within an hour.