Fire breaks out in Garib Rath train travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi, rescue teams reach spot

Image: X's Video Screen Shot
A tragic incident has come to light from Punjab. A Garib Rath train travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi caught fire. The accident occurred near Sirhind station on Saturday morning. According to initial information, the fire broke out in one of the train's coaches due to a short circuit. Upon receiving information about the fire, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train, after which passengers began to flee from the burning coach. Reports of several passengers sustaining injuries during this chaos have also emerged.
Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and rescue teams immediately reached the spot. Local police officials also arrived. All relief workers began efforts to control the situation and engaged in rescue operations. The situation was brought under control after approximately an hour of effort. Due to the efforts of the rescue teams, the fire did not spread to other coaches and was soon brought under control.
According to reports, the Amritsar Saharsa Garib Rath train was travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi. Shortly after crossing Sirhind station, smoke started emanating from coach number 19 of the train. Soon after, passengers noticed this, and chaos ensued on the train. Upon receiving this information, the loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brake, causing the train to stop after a short distance. As soon as the train stopped, all passengers in the coach started jumping out with their luggage. Fearing the spread of fire, passengers from adjacent coaches also exited the train. By this time, the rescue team had arrived and brought the fire under control within an hour.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending