Fire erupts near Rashtrapati Bhavan gate, five fire engines reach the spot in a hurry

A senior official from the fire department stated, "Our teams reached the spot as soon as we received the information about the fire. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire with the help of five fire engines. There have been no reports of any casualties or damage to property so far, but the building has been evacuated." Rescue workers safely evacuated more than 20 people from the surrounding area. The fire did not affect Rashtrapati Bhavan due to its limited scope, but an alert has been issued across the entire area.