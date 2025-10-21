Fire erupts near Rashtrapati Bhavan gate, five fire engines reach the spot in a hurry

Rashtrapati Bhavan (Image: X)
A massive fire broke out in a building near the main gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital Delhi this afternoon, causing panic in the area. The flames were so intense that a plume of smoke engulfed the surrounding area, alerting security agencies and local residents. Upon receiving the information, the fire department immediately dispatched five fire tenders to the spot, which are currently engaged in dousing the flames.
The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 PM when a fire erupted due to a short circuit in the lower part of an old government building located near the North-West gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly and reached the upper floors, causing black smoke to billow from the building. CRPF and Delhi Police teams, deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan, immediately swung into action. Traffic in the vicinity was diverted, and pedestrians were moved to a safe distance.
A senior official from the fire department stated, "Our teams reached the spot as soon as we received the information about the fire. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire with the help of five fire engines. There have been no reports of any casualties or damage to property so far, but the building has been evacuated." Rescue workers safely evacuated more than 20 people from the surrounding area. The fire did not affect Rashtrapati Bhavan due to its limited scope, but an alert has been issued across the entire area.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending