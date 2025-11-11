Five from UP killed in Delhi blast

Lucknow: Five people from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives in the Delhi blast, while three others sustained severe injuries. Among the deceased were Ashok Singh and Lokesh Agarwal from Amroha, who were friends. Lokesh Agarwal had called Ashok Singh to meet him at the metro station. Ashok worked for the Delhi Transport Corporation, and Lokesh was a fertilizer businessman.
Mohsin (32) from Meerut, Dinesh Kumar (32) from Shravasti, and Nauman from Shamli also died in the explosion. Dinesh and Mohsin were working as labourers in Delhi. With these deaths, the toll in the Delhi blast has now risen to 12. Nauman had gone to Delhi to purchase goods. Lokesh from Amroha was in Delhi to visit his mother-in-law at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Ashok's family members are protesting on the road in Amroha, demanding compensation for the family and a government job for his wife. SDM Pushkar Nath Chaudhary arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the protest. A heated argument ensued between the family members and administrative officials. Following the administration's persuasion, the family agreed and took the body for cremation.
Among the injured are Shiva Jaiswal from Deoria, Pappu from Agra, and Mohammad Daud from Ghaziabad. All three are undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital. Meanwhile, CM Yogi has instructed officials to go to the field and ensure that no suspect escapes.
