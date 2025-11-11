Five from UP killed in Delhi blast

Mohsin (32) from Meerut, Dinesh Kumar (32) from Shravasti, and Nauman from Shamli also died in the explosion. Dinesh and Mohsin were working as labourers in Delhi. With these deaths, the toll in the Delhi blast has now risen to 12. Nauman had gone to Delhi to purchase goods. Lokesh from Amroha was in Delhi to visit his mother-in-law at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.