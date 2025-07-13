Five Killed as Speeding Audi Runs Over Sleeping People in Delhi

Delhi Crime News: A speeding Audi car mowed down five people sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, late Saturday night, leaving them critically injured. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 AM.
The incident took place in front of Shiva Camp in Vasant Vihar. Several individuals were sleeping on the roadside with their families when a speeding white Audi car struck them. The incident caused immediate chaos.
Police have apprehended the accused driver, identified as Utsav Shekhar, 40. Medical tests confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and his intoxication led to him losing control of his vehicle.
According to police, the victims were from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Ladhi (age 40), her 8-year-old daughter Bimla, her husband Sabami alias Chirma (age 45), Ramchander (age 45), and his wife Narayani (age 35). They were reportedly daily wage labourers in Delhi.