13 July 2025,

Sunday

National News

Five Killed as Speeding Audi Runs Over Sleeping People in Delhi

In Vasant Vihar, Delhi, a speeding Audi car ran over five people sleeping on the pavement. The accused was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested by the police at the scene.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

Audi (Source: ANI)

Delhi Crime News: A speeding Audi car mowed down five people sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, late Saturday night, leaving them critically injured. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 AM.

Five People Run Over While Sleeping on Footpath

The incident took place in front of Shiva Camp in Vasant Vihar. Several individuals were sleeping on the roadside with their families when a speeding white Audi car struck them. The incident caused immediate chaos.

Driver Was Intoxicated

Police have apprehended the accused driver, identified as Utsav Shekhar, 40. Medical tests confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and his intoxication led to him losing control of his vehicle.

Victims Were From Rajasthan

According to police, the victims were from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Ladhi (age 40), her 8-year-old daughter Bimla, her husband Sabami alias Chirma (age 45), Ramchander (age 45), and his wife Narayani (age 35). They were reportedly daily wage labourers in Delhi.

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 10:15 am

English News / National News / Five Killed as Speeding Audi Runs Over Sleeping People in Delhi
