Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

How the police tracked him The police gathered information related to Uikey’s email and, under the leadership of DGP Shweta Khedkar, the Nagpur police identified and traced him. After that, they tracked his IP address and arrested him.

Fatima, who threatened Yogi, is in custody The Mumbai police have taken 24-year-old Fatima Khan into custody for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday, the Mumbai police received a threatening message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, saying that if Yogi did not resign as CM within 10 days, he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.