scriptFlight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

Flight Bomb Threat: Jagdish Shriyam Uikey, who threatened to blow up Indian planes and railway stations, has finally been arrested by the police.

MumbaiNov 04, 2024 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Jagdish Shriyam Uikey, who threatened to blow up Indian planes and railway stations, has finally been arrested by the police. Uikey, a resident of Gondia district in Maharashtra, had threatened to blow up 300 planes last month. His threat led to the delay and cancellation of several flights. However, Jagdish claims that he did this to alert the police and security agencies, and there was no other motive behind it. The police are interrogating him. The 35-year-old Jagdish claims to be a writer and has even written a book, for which he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to write the foreword. Those who know Jagdish say that he is not mentally stable.

How the police tracked him

The police gathered information related to Uikey’s email and, under the leadership of DGP Shweta Khedkar, the Nagpur police identified and traced him. After that, they tracked his IP address and arrested him.

Fatima, who threatened Yogi, is in custody

The Mumbai police have taken 24-year-old Fatima Khan into custody for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday, the Mumbai police received a threatening message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, saying that if Yogi did not resign as CM within 10 days, he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

News / National News / Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

National News

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

in 2 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Bollywood

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

in 3 hours

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

in 5 hours

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

National News

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

in 4 hours

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

National News

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

in 3 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.