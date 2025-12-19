Flights to be Affected by Fog, Aviation Ministry and Airlines Issue Warning on Flight Cancellations

Several flights had to be cancelled on Friday due to adverse weather conditions. SpiceJet's Delhi-Ahmedabad flight SG 8193 was initially delayed by approximately 6 hours and later completely cancelled at 4 AM. Passengers alleged that their flight, scheduled for 10 PM, was first postponed to 2 AM and then to 4 AM. During this time, passengers were kept seated inside the aircraft for hours, and finally, the flight was cancelled. Passengers stated that neither an alternative flight was arranged, nor were hotel or other accommodation facilities provided. There was also no clear information regarding refunds. Upset by this, passengers staged a protest at Delhi IGI Airport Terminal-3.