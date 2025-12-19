Flights to be Affected by Fog, Aviation Ministry and Airlines Issue Warning on Flight Cancellations

Warning of flight cancellation (ANI)
Flight Cancellations Due to Fog: Air traffic has been severely affected in Delhi and many parts of North India due to dense fog and extremely low visibility. In view of this situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India, IndiGo, and Delhi Airport have issued special travel advisories for passengers for Friday. These advisories indicate the possibility of flight delays or cancellations.
Delhi Airport authorities have appealed to passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. According to officials, operational disruptions may persist at several airports in North India due to fog.
The Civil Aviation Ministry stated on the social media platform 'X', "Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines, keep checking official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel. Passenger facilitation teams are deployed at the airport to assist passengers."
Several flights had to be cancelled on Friday due to adverse weather conditions. SpiceJet's Delhi-Ahmedabad flight SG 8193 was initially delayed by approximately 6 hours and later completely cancelled at 4 AM. Passengers alleged that their flight, scheduled for 10 PM, was first postponed to 2 AM and then to 4 AM. During this time, passengers were kept seated inside the aircraft for hours, and finally, the flight was cancelled. Passengers stated that neither an alternative flight was arranged, nor were hotel or other accommodation facilities provided. There was also no clear information regarding refunds. Upset by this, passengers staged a protest at Delhi IGI Airport Terminal-3.
Air India issued an advisory on Thursday stating that dense fog might prevail in Delhi and parts of North and East India on Friday as per the weather department's warning, which could affect flight operations. The airline mentioned that precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate potential disruptions. Air India stated on its X handle that ground staff would assist passengers in case of delays or cancellations. Passengers of some flights will be informed in advance. Passengers can change their flights without any additional charge or opt for a full refund.
The airline appealed to passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo Airlines also issued an advisory regarding the dense fog in North India, stating, "Passengers travelling in the early morning hours may face delays or rescheduling." IndiGo informed that it is continuously monitoring the weather conditions and coordinating with Air Traffic Control (ATC) to minimise inconvenience to passengers.
Delhi Airport announced that Category III landing operations have been implemented due to dense fog. Under this system, aircraft can make safe landings even in extremely low visibility, although it increases the possibility of flight delays and disruptions.
