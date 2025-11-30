Fog’s Fury: Two Cars Collide, Father, Daughter, Son-in-law, and Two Toddlers Die

Accident (Image: IANS)
A horrific accident has occurred in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Five members of the same family died in a head-on collision between two cars in the Kurnool district on Saturday morning. Two children were among the deceased. Two others were critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Venkatesham (76), his daughter Meenakshi (32), son-in-law Satish (34), and grandchildren Rithvik (4) and Bannith (5).
Police officer N Barghavi stated that at approximately 4:30 AM, a Swift Dzire car, travelling from Amingadh, collided with a Fortuner car coming from Emiganur, near a sharp turn close to Kothakota village on NH167. Five people travelling in the Swift Dzire car died in this accident. Two other individuals were also injured in the accident, one of whom is in critical condition. The critically injured person has been transferred to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. Police reported that the victims were residents of Karnataka. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to provide immediate and quality medical care to the injured. He stated that the government would provide necessary assistance to the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment. The state's Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, expressed deep regret over the accident. He also appealed to travellers to exercise caution and ordered stricter enforcement of safety regulations.
Prior to this, a heart-wrenching accident occurred in the Kurnool district on October 24, 2025, at approximately 3:30 AM. A Kaveri Travels sleeper bus, en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 41 passengers, collided with a motorcycle near Chintakuru village on the National Highway. Subsequently, the bus caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 19-20 people who were burnt. Among the deceased were women, children, and four passengers from Hyderabad.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending