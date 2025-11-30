Fog’s Fury: Two Cars Collide, Father, Daughter, Son-in-law, and Two Toddlers Die

Police officer N Barghavi stated that at approximately 4:30 AM, a Swift Dzire car, travelling from Amingadh, collided with a Fortuner car coming from Emiganur, near a sharp turn close to Kothakota village on NH167. Five people travelling in the Swift Dzire car died in this accident. Two other individuals were also injured in the accident, one of whom is in critical condition. The critically injured person has been transferred to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. Police reported that the victims were residents of Karnataka. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.