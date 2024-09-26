scriptThree days of 10% price hike makes food plate expensive, common man’s budget is getting disturbed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Three days of 10% price hike makes food plate expensive, common man’s budget is getting disturbed

Onion and potato prices are increasing, making food plates expensive for the common man. Their budget is getting disturbed. In the last three days, potato prices have increased by almost 10%. On Friday, the wholesale price of potatoes in the Posta market was Rs 140 per pallah, while on Sunday it was Rs 150. Similarly, in the retail market, potatoes are being sold at Rs 35-40 per kilogram. Onions are also increasing their prices, making people cry.

KolkataSep 26, 2024 / 02:47 am

Patrika Desk

तीन दिन में 10 फीसदी दाम बढऩे से भोजन की थाली महंगी, आमलोगों का बिगड़ रहा है बजट

तीन दिन में 10 फीसदी दाम बढऩे से भोजन की थाली महंगी, आमलोगों का बिगड़ रहा है बजट

Onion and potatoes are also making people cry

Potato and onion prices are increasing, making food plates expensive for the common man. Their budget is getting disturbed. In the last three days, potato prices have increased by almost 10%. On Friday, the wholesale price of potatoes in the Posta market was Rs 140 per pallah, while on Sunday it was Rs 150. Similarly, in the retail market, potatoes are being sold at Rs 35-40 per kilogram. Onions are also increasing their prices, making people cry. On Sunday, onions were selling at Rs 60-70 per kilogram in the retail market.
A buyer, Dinesh Aasopa, who came to purchase vegetables at Nutan Bazaar, said that potatoes are the king of vegetables and are a must-have in every meal. When they become so expensive, it becomes difficult for a common man to afford two meals a day. Yogi Rathi said that it’s the month of Pitru Paksha, and many people don’t eat onions during this time. Still, onion prices are increasing. If this continues, onions will disappear from the common man’s plate.

Onions coming from Nasik have higher costs

According to Vishwanath De, president of the Greater Kolkata Fruit Potato Onion Vegetable and Lemon Merchants Association, the goods coming from the south are of poor quality, while the onions coming from Nasik have higher costs, leading to higher prices. He said that this situation is likely to continue for some time.

Supply disrupted in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Kajal Chatterjee, general secretary of the association, said that the supply of big potatoes from Medinipur to Madhya Pradesh is normal, while small potatoes are being sent to Bihar. However, the supply is disrupted in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which is why this situation has arisen. He said that earlier, seven states, including Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, used to receive supplies from here, but now the market has weakened due to good production in these states. He said that there has been a difference of Rs 200 per quintal in potato prices.

40% of potatoes are used in the state

Chatterjee said that people had purchased potatoes at high prices this year. If the cost is not recovered, farmers and traders will suffer losses and won’t be able to continue the business next year. He said that 40% of potatoes are used within the state, while 60% are sent to other states. Potatoes are a major source of revenue for the state, and if they are not sent outside, the system will collapse. According to Chatterjee, only 10-15% of potatoes are used for cultivation, while 90% of the seeds come from Punjab. So far, about 54% of the stock has been sold, so there is enough stock of potatoes.

News / National News / Three days of 10% price hike makes food plate expensive, common man’s budget is getting disturbed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.