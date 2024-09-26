Three days of 10% price hike makes food plate expensive, common man’s budget is getting disturbed

Onions coming from Nasik have higher costs According to Vishwanath De, president of the Greater Kolkata Fruit Potato Onion Vegetable and Lemon Merchants Association, the goods coming from the south are of poor quality, while the onions coming from Nasik have higher costs, leading to higher prices. He said that this situation is likely to continue for some time.

Supply disrupted in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Kajal Chatterjee, general secretary of the association, said that the supply of big potatoes from Medinipur to Madhya Pradesh is normal, while small potatoes are being sent to Bihar. However, the supply is disrupted in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which is why this situation has arisen. He said that earlier, seven states, including Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, used to receive supplies from here, but now the market has weakened due to good production in these states. He said that there has been a difference of Rs 200 per quintal in potato prices.