Former Bihar Transport Minister RN Singh Passes Away

Eight-Time Election Contender RN Singh joined politics in 1995 after leaving his job. He contested eight elections, winning five. He faced defeat in 1995, 2000, and 2010. He was appointed Transport Minister in the Nitish Kumar government in 2008.

Son is Current MLA from Parbatta Currently, RN Singh’s son, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, is the MLA from the Parbatta Assembly constituency. Sanjeev Kumar was given the JDU ticket in 2020. His other son, Rajiv Kumar, is currently an MLC.

JDU Pays Tribute Following the death of former Transport Minister RN Singh, condolences have begun pouring in. The JDU offered tributes on behalf of the party. Senior leader Neeraj Kumar expressed his grief on the social media platform X, writing: “The death of former Bihar government minister RN Singh is saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief.”