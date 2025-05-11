scriptFormer Bihar Transport Minister RN Singh Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Former Bihar Transport Minister RN Singh Passes Away

Former Bihar Transport Minister, Ramanand Pratap Singh (RN Singh), has passed away. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Patna late on Saturday night.

May 11, 2025 / 05:26 pm

Patrika Desk

RN Singh

RN Singh Passes Away: Former Bihar Transport Minister Ramanand Pratap Singh (RN Singh) has passed away. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Patna late on Saturday. His death has caused a wave of grief in Bihar’s political and social circles. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, JDU President Lalan Singh, and several other leaders have expressed their condolences.

Eight-Time Election Contender

RN Singh joined politics in 1995 after leaving his job. He contested eight elections, winning five. He faced defeat in 1995, 2000, and 2010. He was appointed Transport Minister in the Nitish Kumar government in 2008.

Son is Current MLA from Parbatta

Currently, RN Singh’s son, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, is the MLA from the Parbatta Assembly constituency. Sanjeev Kumar was given the JDU ticket in 2020. His other son, Rajiv Kumar, is currently an MLC.

JDU Pays Tribute

Following the death of former Transport Minister RN Singh, condolences have begun pouring in. The JDU offered tributes on behalf of the party. Senior leader Neeraj Kumar expressed his grief on the social media platform X, writing: “The death of former Bihar government minister RN Singh is saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief.”

Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Grief

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his condolences on the passing of former minister RN Singh. He posted on X: “The death of former Bihar minister and former MLA from Parbatta Assembly constituency, R.N. Singh Ji, is extremely sad. He had a long and dedicated social and political life in social service. I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of sorrow. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet.”

