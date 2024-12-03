Former Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here’s how

As part of the religious punishment, former CM Badal started serving as a sevak (volunteer) at Sri Harmandir Sahib’s main entrance at 9:10 am on Tuesday. During this, he held a sword in one hand. Along with him, former Akali Minister and former MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also started serving.

Got exemption due to fracture in leg Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been ordered to serve as sentries from 9 am to 10 am. Sukhbir Badal was also sentenced to clean utensils and toilets, but due to a fracture in his leg, he was exempted from this punishment. The rebel group of Akali Dal and the then cabinet members will clean the toilets afternoon.

Former CM sentenced to clean toilets and utensils On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the Panch Singh Sahibs at Akal Takht Sahib. The Jathedars of Akal Takht declared Sukhbir Badal and his cabinet ministers guilty of ‘tanakhah’ (religious misconduct). The Akal Takht, the highest Sikh institution, had declared Punjab’s former CM and cabinet ministers ‘tankhaiya’ two months ago.