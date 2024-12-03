scriptFormer Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here’s how | Former Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here&#39;s how | Latest News | Patrika News
Former Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here’s how

Former CM Sukhbir Badal: Today morning, former CM Sukhbir Badal reached Sri Harmandir Sahib. During this, he was seen with a sword in his hand and a plaque around his neck.

Dec 03, 2024

Former CM Sukhbir Badal: Sri Akal Takht Sahib has sentenced Punjab’s former CM and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal to religious punishment on Monday. After that, on Tuesday morning, former CM Sukhbir Badal reached Sri Harmandir Sahib. During this, he was seen with a sword in his hand and a plaque around his neck. From Tuesday, Akali Dal President Sukhbir’s religious punishment has started, and he is serving in the Golden Temple, outside the Ghanta Ghar.
As part of the religious punishment, former CM Badal started serving as a sevak (volunteer) at Sri Harmandir Sahib’s main entrance at 9:10 am on Tuesday. During this, he held a sword in one hand. Along with him, former Akali Minister and former MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also started serving.

Got exemption due to fracture in leg

Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been ordered to serve as sentries from 9 am to 10 am. Sukhbir Badal was also sentenced to clean utensils and toilets, but due to a fracture in his leg, he was exempted from this punishment. The rebel group of Akali Dal and the then cabinet members will clean the toilets afternoon.

Former CM sentenced to clean toilets and utensils

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the Panch Singh Sahibs at Akal Takht Sahib. The Jathedars of Akal Takht declared Sukhbir Badal and his cabinet ministers guilty of ‘tanakhah’ (religious misconduct). The Akal Takht, the highest Sikh institution, had declared Punjab’s former CM and cabinet ministers ‘tankhaiya’ two months ago.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s confession

Sukhbir Singh Badal confessed his mistakes before the Akal Takht Sahib. He accepted that he had forgiven Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the sacrilege case. The former Punjab CM also accepted that he had promoted police officers involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs. He also confessed to having given advertisements in newspapers for Ram Rahim’s pardon.

