Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's DNA Confirmed; Funeral in Rajkot

Instructions to Make 170 Coffins Administrative officials said that bodies are being transported to their hometowns via ambulances. 230 teams have been formed for this purpose, directly contacting the families of the deceased. They stated that 192 ambulances and vehicles are on standby. An administrative official said that relatives of 11 foreign nationals who lost their lives in the accident may arrive in Ahmedabad today. They reported that orders have been placed for the construction of 170 coffins to store the bodies. 100 coffins have been brought to Ahmedabad from Vadodara, and work is underway to make the remaining coffins.

Hospital Issues Helpline Numbers Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said that a team of over 250 healthcare workers is working day and night. Following the accident, the injured received first aid, and the process of identifying the deceased began immediately. Dr. Joshi explained that the identification of several bodies proved difficult due to severe damage. Bodies are being identified through DNA analysis. He stated that all possible assistance is being provided by the state government.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has established a special control room for the convenience of the families of the passengers and has also released 10 contact numbers: 9429915911, 9429916096, 9429916118, 9429916378, 9429916608, 9429916622, 9429916682, 9429916758, 9429916771 and 9429916875.