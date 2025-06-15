scriptFormer Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's DNA Confirmed; Funeral in Rajkot | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's DNA Confirmed; Funeral in Rajkot

The DNA of Gujarat’s former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, has been matched. So far, 31 bodies have been identified. The health department team is working to identify the remaining bodies.

Jun 15, 2025 / 02:45 pm

Patrika Desk

The DNA of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, has been matched. His body will be handed over to his family today. He will be given a full state funeral in Rajkot. The death toll in the accident has reached 279. DNA samples have been taken from a total of 248 bodies, of which 31 have been matched. 20 bodies have been handed over to their families, along with death certificates.

Instructions to Make 170 Coffins

Administrative officials said that bodies are being transported to their hometowns via ambulances. 230 teams have been formed for this purpose, directly contacting the families of the deceased. They stated that 192 ambulances and vehicles are on standby. An administrative official said that relatives of 11 foreign nationals who lost their lives in the accident may arrive in Ahmedabad today. They reported that orders have been placed for the construction of 170 coffins to store the bodies. 100 coffins have been brought to Ahmedabad from Vadodara, and work is underway to make the remaining coffins.

Hospital Issues Helpline Numbers

Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said that a team of over 250 healthcare workers is working day and night. Following the accident, the injured received first aid, and the process of identifying the deceased began immediately. Dr. Joshi explained that the identification of several bodies proved difficult due to severe damage. Bodies are being identified through DNA analysis. He stated that all possible assistance is being provided by the state government.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has established a special control room for the convenience of the families of the passengers and has also released 10 contact numbers: 9429915911, 9429916096, 9429916118, 9429916378, 9429916608, 9429916622, 9429916682, 9429916758, 9429916771 and 9429916875.

