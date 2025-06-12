Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash

BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar Tweets Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar wrote on X: “Deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn that Vijay Rupani Ji was onboard that ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad today. His contributions as Gujarat’s Chief Minister will always be remembered. He was a humble and kind human being and a grassroots leader.”

A True Gentleman Politician – Sunil Jakhar He further wrote: "I had the privilege of connecting with him as he was in charge of Punjab BJP. He was a true 'gentleman politician'. Not only has Gujarat lost a great leader in him, but it is a personal loss for me, as I greatly admired his gentle and soft demeanour. His intelligence and simplicity in public life will be missed."

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: CCTV footage captures the takeoff and subsequent crash of Air India Flight AI171 pic.twitter.com/2bXmee7BTd — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025 Pre-Crash Pictures Go Viral Meanwhile, pictures of Rupani on the plane before the crash went viral on social media. A video of his family praying for his safety also surfaced online. Meanwhile, pictures of Rupani on the plane before the crash went viral on social media. A video of his family praying for his safety also surfaced online.

Accident Occurs Thursday Afternoon The accident occurred at 1:38 pm when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off and crashed shortly afterwards due to a suspected technical malfunction. According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed into a medical college hostel mess and the surrounding densely populated area, causing widespread devastation. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site.