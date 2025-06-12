scriptFormer Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

AhmedabadJun 12, 2025 / 09:21 pm

Patrika Desk

विमान दुर्घटना में पूर्व सीएम विजय रूपाणी की हुई मौत

Vijay Rupani Dies in Plane Crash: A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday sent shockwaves across the nation. Air India flight AI171, bound for London, crashed in a residential area near Meghaninagar just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. This tragedy plunged not only Gujarat but the entire nation into mourning. The plane crashed in a residential area.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar wrote on X: “Deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn that Vijay Rupani Ji was onboard that ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad today. His contributions as Gujarat’s Chief Minister will always be remembered. He was a humble and kind human being and a grassroots leader.”
He further wrote: “I had the privilege of connecting with him as he was in charge of Punjab BJP. He was a true ‘gentleman politician’. Not only has Gujarat lost a great leader in him, but it is a personal loss for me, as I greatly admired his gentle and soft demeanour. His intelligence and simplicity in public life will be missed.”

Meanwhile, pictures of Rupani on the plane before the crash went viral on social media. A video of his family praying for his safety also surfaced online.

The accident occurred at 1:38 pm when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off and crashed shortly afterwards due to a suspected technical malfunction. According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed into a medical college hostel mess and the surrounding densely populated area, causing widespread devastation. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site.

Air India released a helpline number (1800 5691 444), while Ahmedabad police launched an emergency helpline (079-25620359). Rescue operations are underway, and the government has ordered an investigation.

