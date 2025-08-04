4 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has passed away at the age of 81.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Shibu Soren
Shibu Soren (Photo - ANI)

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, passed away this morning. He breathed his last at Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, at the age of 81 on Monday, 4 August. His son and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, confirmed the news. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been hospitalised for approximately a month and a half.

Suffering from Kidney Ailment

Shibu Soren had been battling a kidney ailment. He suffered a stroke about a month and a half ago, leading to his hospitalisation. He was on life support in the ICU, under the constant care of a team of doctors. However, his condition deteriorated significantly on Sunday, and he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:56 am on Monday.

Updated on:

04 Aug 2025 10:16 am

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 10:15 am

English News / National News / Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81
