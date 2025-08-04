Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, passed away this morning. He breathed his last at Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, at the age of 81 on Monday, 4 August. His son and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, confirmed the news. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been hospitalised for approximately a month and a half.
Shibu Soren had been battling a kidney ailment. He suffered a stroke about a month and a half ago, leading to his hospitalisation. He was on life support in the ICU, under the constant care of a team of doctors. However, his condition deteriorated significantly on Sunday, and he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:56 am on Monday.