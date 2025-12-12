Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Passes Away

Shivraj Patil Chakurkar (Photo: IANS)
Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar has passed away in Latur, Maharashtra. The 91-year-old Shivraj Patil Chakurkar had served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held various central ministerial positions. He was undergoing treatment at his home due to a prolonged illness.
He took charge as the country's Home Minister during the UPA government in 2004. Shivraj Patil was the country's Home Minister during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Following significant criticism over security lapses, Patil resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility.
