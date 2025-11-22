Former Xiaomi India Chief Leaves Delhi Due to Pollution, Cites Forced Early Departure

(Image- X/@manukumarjain)
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated significantly in recent days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital reached 359 on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the air in the Noida area also remained in the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 434 recorded in Sector 125. A layer of toxic smog shrouded parts of the city in the early morning.
The pollution problem in Delhi is now causing considerable harm to residents and visitors. People are experiencing issues such as headaches, coughs, and sore throats.
Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, former chief of Xiaomi India and current CEO of tech group G42, recently experienced the problems arising from pollution firsthand during his visit to Delhi.
He shared an in-flight photo of himself wearing a mask, detailing how the city's poor air quality affected him within hours of his arrival.
Sharing his experience, Jain wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Was in Delhi for a day for some important meetings, and I realised how disconnected I had become from the air pollution here. Within a few hours, my eyes started watering, my throat felt irritated, I had a persistent cough, and a mild headache (I had forgotten my N95 mask, so the impact was even more severe)."
Jain further wrote: "This bothers me personally a lot because I grew up near Delhi NCR (Meerut). I studied at IIT Delhi. I love this place. Its energy, people, food, and so much more."
He added: "I was forced to take an earlier flight. Experiences like these are a reminder that we still have a long way to go in terms of air quality. I am not blaming anyone. We are all responsible for this. But I am hopeful that we can change this and bring about a real change for our children – so they can grow up breathing clean air."
