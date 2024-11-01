scriptFoundation Day: 10 states celebrate their establishment day today, PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi give special messages | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Foundation Day: 10 states celebrate their establishment day today, PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi give special messages

Foundation Day: Today is the establishment day of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 02:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Foundation Day: President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi have extended their greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states on the occasion of their establishment day. President Draupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to post a message.
The President wrote in her post, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep on the occasion of their establishment day. My best wishes are that these states and union territories continue to contribute to the country’s development journey and their lives are filled with peace and prosperity. I wish for a bright future for all the citizens of the country.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X to post a message. In his post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of their establishment day. May this state, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, continue to set new benchmarks of development in every field.”
In another post, PM Modi wrote, “Haryana has always contributed significantly to the country’s development. On the occasion of the state’s establishment day, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Haryana and wish for their happiness, prosperity, and good health.”
In his third post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of their establishment day. May this state, rich in folk traditions and tribal culture, continue to march ahead on the path of development.”
Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also took to social media platform X to post a message. In his post, he wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on the occasion of their establishment day. These vibrant cultures, diverse languages, rich histories, and enduring traditions are the strength of India. Let us celebrate this unity and protect it, recognizing that each state’s unique contribution enriches and strengthens the bonds that unite us.”

News / National News / Foundation Day: 10 states celebrate their establishment day today, PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi give special messages

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

News

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

3 hours ago

Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

America

Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

in 3 hours

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

2 hours ago

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

Festivals

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

2 hours ago

Latest National News

PM Modi Lost His Jewel Today, Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away

National News

PM Modi Lost His Jewel Today, Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away

in 3 hours

Air Turns ‘Toxic’ in North India After Diwali

National News

Air Turns ‘Toxic’ in North India After Diwali

in 1 hour

November Holiday List: Banks Will Be Closed on These Days, Check the Complete List

National News

November Holiday List: Banks Will Be Closed on These Days, Check the Complete List

17 minutes ago

Ujjain: CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate sports complex today

National News

Ujjain: CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate sports complex today

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.