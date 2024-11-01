Foundation Day: 10 states celebrate their establishment day today, PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi give special messages

The President wrote in her post, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep on the occasion of their establishment day. My best wishes are that these states and union territories continue to contribute to the country’s development journey and their lives are filled with peace and prosperity. I wish for a bright future for all the citizens of the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X to post a message. In his post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of their establishment day. May this state, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, continue to set new benchmarks of development in every field.”

In another post, PM Modi wrote, “Haryana has always contributed significantly to the country’s development. On the occasion of the state’s establishment day, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Haryana and wish for their happiness, prosperity, and good health.”

In his third post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of their establishment day. May this state, rich in folk traditions and tribal culture, continue to march ahead on the path of development.”

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also took to social media platform X to post a message. In his post, he wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on the occasion of their establishment day. These vibrant cultures, diverse languages, rich histories, and enduring traditions are the strength of India. Let us celebrate this unity and protect it, recognizing that each state’s unique contribution enriches and strengthens the bonds that unite us.”