Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

No One Noticed Until Evening According to the Gujarat police, the children were inside the car when it got locked. No one noticed until evening, which led to the death of the children due to suffocation. It is essential not to leave children alone in a car. It can be very dangerous. If you need to park your car, take your children with you. Sometimes, small children play with the car keys and lock the car, so it is crucial not to give children car keys.

Important Precautions to Save Children from Getting Locked in a Car: – Sprinkle Water on the Car to Cool It Down: If a child gets locked in a car, sprinkle water on the car’s windows and body to reduce the temperature inside the car, which can provide some relief to the child.

– Break the Window Immediately: If the child is trapped in the car for more than 5-10 minutes and there is no way to open the door, consider breaking the window immediately. In the summer, the temperature inside the car can reach 70 degrees Celsius, which can be life-threatening for the child.

– Break the Window Carefully: When breaking the window, avoid breaking the one near the child. Break the window on the opposite side of the child’s seat to ensure the child’s safety. Break the window slowly to avoid shattering it and causing harm to the child.

– Do Not Take the Child to a Cold Environment Immediately: After rescuing the child from the car, do not immediately take them to a cold environment or give them cold water. Allow them some time to adjust to the normal temperature, so their body temperature can stabilize gradually.

– Inform Emergency Services: While trying to rescue the child, call the police and ambulance. This will ensure that the child receives immediate medical attention and any emergency services can respond quickly.