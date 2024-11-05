scriptFour children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead | Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

Gujarat: In Randhia village of Amreli, Gujarat, four children of the same family playing in a car got locked inside and died due to suffocation.

SuratNov 05, 2024 / 09:08 am

Patrika Desk

Death
Gujarat: In Randhia village of Amreli, Gujarat, four children of the same family playing in a car got locked inside and died due to suffocation on Monday. The family, including Sobiyaa, his wife Piroo Bai, and their five children, had gone to Gujarat in search of work. On Monday, Sobiyaa and Piroo left their four children, including Jitendra Mochi (10), in the car and went to work in the field. The car was left in the field with the key inside. The children, Sunita (7), Kartik (2), Savitri (5), and Vishnu (5), started playing in the car. The car got locked, and the children died due to suffocation.

No One Noticed Until Evening

According to the Gujarat police, the children were inside the car when it got locked. No one noticed until evening, which led to the death of the children due to suffocation. It is essential not to leave children alone in a car. It can be very dangerous. If you need to park your car, take your children with you. Sometimes, small children play with the car keys and lock the car, so it is crucial not to give children car keys.

Important Precautions to Save Children from Getting Locked in a Car:

– Sprinkle Water on the Car to Cool It Down: If a child gets locked in a car, sprinkle water on the car’s windows and body to reduce the temperature inside the car, which can provide some relief to the child.
– Break the Window Immediately: If the child is trapped in the car for more than 5-10 minutes and there is no way to open the door, consider breaking the window immediately. In the summer, the temperature inside the car can reach 70 degrees Celsius, which can be life-threatening for the child.
– Break the Window Carefully: When breaking the window, avoid breaking the one near the child. Break the window on the opposite side of the child’s seat to ensure the child’s safety. Break the window slowly to avoid shattering it and causing harm to the child.
– Do Not Take the Child to a Cold Environment Immediately: After rescuing the child from the car, do not immediately take them to a cold environment or give them cold water. Allow them some time to adjust to the normal temperature, so their body temperature can stabilize gradually.
– Inform Emergency Services: While trying to rescue the child, call the police and ambulance. This will ensure that the child receives immediate medical attention and any emergency services can respond quickly.

