National News

Four Dead, One Critically Injured in Kullu Car Plunge

Four people died in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, while one person was seriously injured.

Himachal Pradesh

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Kullu Accident

Four people died in a tragic road accident in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, while one person sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred near Rohtang Pass in Rahinnala when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Four Dead, One Injured

Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), K.D. Sharma, stated that five people were travelling in the vehicle. Four died at the scene, while one sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and rescue operations are ongoing.

CM Expresses Grief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the accident, calling it "heartbreaking". He instructed the local administration to provide proper medical facilities to the injured person. Posting on the social media platform X, the CM wrote, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured person and that God may grant peace to the departed souls."

Accident Caused by Slippery Road

The accident is attributed to the slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall. Continuous rain in Kullu district has blocked several roads, affecting traffic. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 39 roads are closed in the Banjar and Nirmand sub-divisions of Kullu district.

Caution Urged During Monsoon

This accident is another instance of the increasing number of road accidents in the state during the monsoon season. Over 70 people have died in Himachal Pradesh so far this monsoon. The administration has appealed to people to exercise caution during rainfall and drive safely. A 24x7 helpline number, 1070, has been issued for emergencies. Police and administration teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations at the site. An investigation into the accident has been launched to ascertain the causes.

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 04:39 pm

English News / National News / Four Dead, One Critically Injured in Kullu Car Plunge
