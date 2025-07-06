Four Dead, One Critically Injured in Kullu Car Plunge

This accident is another instance of the increasing number of road accidents in the state during the monsoon season. Over 70 people have died in Himachal Pradesh so far this monsoon. The administration has appealed to people to exercise caution during rainfall and drive safely. A 24x7 helpline number, 1070, has been issued for emergencies. Police and administration teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations at the site. An investigation into the accident has been launched to ascertain the causes.