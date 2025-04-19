scriptFour Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

Delhi Building Collapse: A major tragedy struck Mustafabad, Delhi in the early hours of today. A four-storey building collapsed, resulting in the death of four people. It is reported that several others remain trapped under the rubble.

BharatApr 19, 2025 / 09:16 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Building Collapse: A major incident occurred in the early hours of today in the Mustafabad area of Delhi. Four people have died after a four-storey building collapsed. It is reported that several people are still trapped under the rubble. NDRF and police teams have arrived at the scene and are carrying out rescue operations. The cause of the building collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Four Dead, Several Trapped Under Rubble

Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba of the North East district stated that the incident occurred at 3 am. Eighteen people have been rescued, but four of them have died. The building was four storeys high. The rescue operation is ongoing. There are fears that 8-10 people are still trapped.

14 Hospitalised

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Chandni, Danish, Reshma, and Naveed. Eighteen people have been rescued so far, with 14 admitted to hospital. There is still a possibility that some people remain trapped under the rubble. Following reports of the building collapse, dog squads, police, and NDRF teams arrived at the scene and commenced rescue and relief efforts.

18 Rescued

Providing information about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal stated that he received information about a building collapse at approximately 3 am. Upon arriving at the scene, he observed that the entire building had collapsed, with people trapped under the rubble. NDRF and Delhi Fire Service are engaged in rescue efforts. Eighteen people have been rescued so far.
Sudden weather changes were witnessed across several states, including Delhi, on Friday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday night resulted in reports of damage in several areas. In a separate incident last week, a person died when a wall of a building under construction collapsed near Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.

