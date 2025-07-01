scriptFour Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu | Latest News | Patrika News
Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

A powerful explosion has occurred today at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. At least four people have died in the blast, and five others have sustained serious injuries.

Jul 01, 2025 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

A powerful explosion occurred today in a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. At least four people have died in this blast, while more than five others are critically injured. Those involved in the rescue operation said that the casualty figures may rise. The injured have been admitted to Virudhunagar Government Hospital for treatment.

