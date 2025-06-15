Four New COVID Variants Fuel Fears Amidst Surge: 10 Deaths, More Than 7,000 Cases in 24 Hours

According to the Health Ministry report, the number of active Corona cases in the country has reached 7383. Kerala has the highest number of active cases, with 2007. Gujarat follows with 1441 active cases, while West Bengal is third with 747 active cases.

No cause for alarm, but vigilance is crucial The Health Ministry report indicates the emergence of four new Corona variants in India. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director of ICMR, stated that the LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 series Corona variants have been identified. He emphasized that while these new variants are not lethal, vigilance is necessary.

The WHO also reported the presence of these same variants in the rising number of Corona cases in China and other Asian countries. The WHO has not classified them as a cause for concern but has categorized them as variants under surveillance. The World Health Organization noted that the NB.1.8.1 variant’s spike protein mutations, such as A435S, V445H, and T478I, spread more rapidly than other variants and are not affected by existing Covid immunity.