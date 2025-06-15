scriptFour New COVID Variants Fuel Fears Amidst Surge: 10 Deaths, More Than 7,000 Cases in 24 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Four New COVID Variants Fuel Fears Amidst Surge: 10 Deaths, More Than 7,000 Cases in 24 Hours

India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Over 7,000 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, with 10 fatalities.

Jun 15, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

India is witnessing a resurgence of Corona cases, with a concerning rise in fatalities. Ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day death toll from the new variant. Five deaths occurred in Kerala, three in Delhi, and one in Maharashtra. A total of 97 deaths have been recorded since January.
According to the Health Ministry report, the number of active Corona cases in the country has reached 7383. Kerala has the highest number of active cases, with 2007. Gujarat follows with 1441 active cases, while West Bengal is third with 747 active cases.

No cause for alarm, but vigilance is crucial

The Health Ministry report indicates the emergence of four new Corona variants in India. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director of ICMR, stated that the LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 series Corona variants have been identified. He emphasized that while these new variants are not lethal, vigilance is necessary.
The WHO also reported the presence of these same variants in the rising number of Corona cases in China and other Asian countries. The WHO has not classified them as a cause for concern but has categorized them as variants under surveillance. The World Health Organization noted that the NB.1.8.1 variant’s spike protein mutations, such as A435S, V445H, and T478I, spread more rapidly than other variants and are not affected by existing Covid immunity.

SOPs implemented, instructions to keep Covid wards ready

The Union Health Ministry has instructed states to implement Corona SOPs. Government hospitals have been directed to maintain readiness with essential medicines, PPE kits, testing facilities, isolation beds, oxygen cylinders, ICUs, and ventilators. In Kerala, the government has made mask-wearing mandatory in hospitals and mandated Covid tests for patients exhibiting symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever.

