20 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Four Tourists Drown in Maharashtra Beach Tragedy

Four people drowned in the sea at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. The four victims were caught in strong, sudden waves while bathing.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Maharashtra Beach Accident (Photo Source: Patrika Official)

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening at Are-Ware beach, a popular tourist spot in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, where four tourists from Thane-Mumbra drowned in the sea. The deceased include three women and one man. The incident happened around 6:30 pm when the tourists were enjoying themselves near the shore and were caught in strong waves.

Bodies Recovered Within Half an Hour

According to eyewitnesses, the four tourists were swept away by sudden strong waves while bathing in the sea. Local villagers and fishermen immediately launched a rescue operation, but it was too late. The bodies of all four were recovered within approximately 30 minutes. The deceased have been identified as Junaid Kazi, Jainab Kazi, Uzma Sheikh, and Umera Sheikh, all residents of Mumbra, Thane.

Warning Already in Place

The local administration had already issued a "No Swimming" warning at Are-Ware beach, as strong waves and dangerous currents are common during the monsoon season. However, the tourists ignored this warning, resulting in this tragic incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, Senior Inspector Rajendra Yadav of Ratnagiri Police Station, along with his team, reached the scene, conducted a panchnama (official report), and initiated a preliminary investigation.

Demand for Deployment of Guards

Locals have demanded that the administration deploy guards at sensitive coastal areas like Are-Ware during the monsoon season and impose restrictions on tourists. They also stated that such accidents occur due to negligence in the allure of natural beauty. The administration has appealed to people to follow weather department warnings and strictly adhere to safety guidelines in coastal areas.

Share the news:

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 01:46 pm

English News / National News / Four Tourists Drown in Maharashtra Beach Tragedy
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.