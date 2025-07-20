Four Tourists Drown in Maharashtra Beach Tragedy

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening at Are-Ware beach, a popular tourist spot in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, where four tourists from Thane-Mumbra drowned in the sea. The deceased include three women and one man. The incident happened around 6:30 pm when the tourists were enjoying themselves near the shore and were caught in strong waves.
According to eyewitnesses, the four tourists were swept away by sudden strong waves while bathing in the sea. Local villagers and fishermen immediately launched a rescue operation, but it was too late. The bodies of all four were recovered within approximately 30 minutes. The deceased have been identified as Junaid Kazi, Jainab Kazi, Uzma Sheikh, and Umera Sheikh, all residents of Mumbra, Thane.
The local administration had already issued a "No Swimming" warning at Are-Ware beach, as strong waves and dangerous currents are common during the monsoon season. However, the tourists ignored this warning, resulting in this tragic incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, Senior Inspector Rajendra Yadav of Ratnagiri Police Station, along with his team, reached the scene, conducted a panchnama (official report), and initiated a preliminary investigation.
Locals have demanded that the administration deploy guards at sensitive coastal areas like Are-Ware during the monsoon season and impose restrictions on tourists. They also stated that such accidents occur due to negligence in the allure of natural beauty. The administration has appealed to people to follow weather department warnings and strictly adhere to safety guidelines in coastal areas.