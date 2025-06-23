Free Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards

Services Offered Primary Healthcare

Treatment for fever, cough, cold, injuries, etc. Maternal and Child Care

Check-ups for pregnant women, newborn vaccinations, and nutritional counselling. Free Tests and Medicine Distribution

Blood tests, anaemia screening, and essential medicines.

Health Awareness Programmes

Yoga training, family planning information, and information on communicable diseases. Centre Locations Road No. 1, Rajendra Nagar, New Patliputra Central School, Beur Mod, New Power Station, Purana Samp House Road Number 15, Northern New Bypass, Chitkohra, Road No. 2, New Sabzipura, next to F-Type, SK Puri, Purana Samp House Campus, Western AN College, Meethapur Bus Stand (Gate No. 39), BN Raj Path, Kadam Kuan, Nagar Nigam Union Office, Khethan Market, SC-ST Colony, Kajipur, Pani Tanki, Bhootnath Road, West of SCRT, Mahendu, Purana Nagar Nigam Old Toilet Block Campus, Meena Bazaar, City Anchal Office, Government Press, Gulzarbagh, Mahatma Jyoti Park, Pani Tanki Road, Khajekalan, behind Shiv Mandir, Didarganj, Babuganj, Pani Tanki Shahdara, Patna City

Objective The main objective of this initiative is to provide readily available treatment at the local level, offering OPDs within each ward. This will reduce overcrowding and the burden on larger hospitals, while also ensuring easier access to healthcare, particularly benefiting the poor and women.