scriptFree Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Free Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards

Patna Smart City Limited has decided to introduce primary healthcare services. This initiative is a significant positive step towards improving the health of Patna’s residents.

Jun 23, 2025 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

Patna Smart City Limited has decided to repurpose the city’s public utility centres to provide primary healthcare services. These 21 locations will soon operate OPDs (outpatient departments), offering convenient healthcare access to residents of each ward and thereby reducing overcrowding at civil hospitals.

Services Offered

Primary Healthcare
Treatment for fever, cough, cold, injuries, etc.

Maternal and Child Care
Check-ups for pregnant women, newborn vaccinations, and nutritional counselling.

Free Tests and Medicine Distribution
Blood tests, anaemia screening, and essential medicines.
Health Awareness Programmes
Yoga training, family planning information, and information on communicable diseases.

Centre Locations

Road No. 1, Rajendra Nagar, New Patliputra Central School, Beur Mod, New Power Station, Purana Samp House Road Number 15, Northern New Bypass, Chitkohra, Road No. 2, New Sabzipura, next to F-Type, SK Puri, Purana Samp House Campus, Western AN College, Meethapur Bus Stand (Gate No. 39), BN Raj Path, Kadam Kuan, Nagar Nigam Union Office, Khethan Market, SC-ST Colony, Kajipur, Pani Tanki, Bhootnath Road, West of SCRT, Mahendu, Purana Nagar Nigam Old Toilet Block Campus, Meena Bazaar, City Anchal Office, Government Press, Gulzarbagh, Mahatma Jyoti Park, Pani Tanki Road, Khajekalan, behind Shiv Mandir, Didarganj, Babuganj, Pani Tanki Shahdara, Patna City

Objective

The main objective of this initiative is to provide readily available treatment at the local level, offering OPDs within each ward. This will reduce overcrowding and the burden on larger hospitals, while also ensuring easier access to healthcare, particularly benefiting the poor and women.

A Positive Step for the Poor

This initiative is a significant positive step towards improving the health of Patna’s residents. Now, accessible, timely, and free treatment will be available through nearby OPDs in every ward. This will not only strengthen the urban health network but also increase public trust.

News / National News / Free Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 2 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 2 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

18 hours ago

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

17 hours ago

Latest National News

Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

National News

Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

in 4 hours

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

National News

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

13 hours ago

Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

National News

Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

13 hours ago

Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

National News

Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.