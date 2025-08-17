Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Free National Highway Travel for a Year: Recharge for Annual FASTag Pass

The scheme can be availed by recharging through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website and the Highway travel app.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

FASTag Rules Update April 2025
FASTag (Image: Patrika)

FASTag Annual Pass: Now you can travel for a year free of charge on the Bhopal to Jabalpur route via Obaidullaganj, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), by purchasing an annual pass for ₹3,000. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has implemented this facility for non-commercial vehicles from 14 August. Currently, in the Bhopal division, only the Bhopal-Narmadapuram road and the Badi Bareli-Jabalpur route are under the NHAI's control.

50,000 Vehicle Traffic

Highways from Bhopal to Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Indore are state highways and fall under the MPRDC. Toll tax collection on these routes will continue as before through FASTag. Around Bhopal, toll barriers exist at Katara Hills Bypass, Mubarakpur Toll, Khajuri Toll Plaza, 11 Mile Toll Plaza, and Bareilly Toll Plaza. Of these, only Bareilly and the 11 Mile barriers are under NHAI. Approximately 50,000 vehicles pass through these barriers daily.

Recharge Here

To avail of this scheme, you can recharge through the Rajmarg Yatra app and the NHAI website. The card is activated within two hours of recharging. It can only be used on NHAI national highways and expressways.

Scheme Details

- The FASTag annual pass can be obtained through the mobile app and the NHAI website.

- For ₹3,000, you can travel for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

- The average cost per toll crossing is just ₹15.

- After one year, it will revert to a regular FASTag.

17 Aug 2025 12:24 pm

