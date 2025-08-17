Free National Highway Travel for a Year: Recharge for Annual FASTag Pass

FASTag Annual Pass: Now you can travel for a year free of charge on the Bhopal to Jabalpur route via Obaidullaganj, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), by purchasing an annual pass for ₹3,000. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has implemented this facility for non-commercial vehicles from 14 August. Currently, in the Bhopal division, only the Bhopal-Narmadapuram road and the Badi Bareli-Jabalpur route are under the NHAI's control.