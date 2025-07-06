Free Train Travel Amidst Rising Prices in India

Indian Railways announced a major relief for passengers from 1 July 2025. Reservation charts will now be released eight hours before departure, instead of four, offering greater convenience. Several changes have also been made to Tatkal booking. Now, only verified users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app. Furthermore, from the end of July, OTP-based authentication will be implemented for Tatkal bookings. Authentication can be done using Aadhaar or any other verifiable government ID available in the user's DigiLocker account. However, the railways also implemented a fare increase, which may impact passengers.