6 July 2025,

Sunday

National News

Free Train Travel Amidst Rising Prices in India

Free Rail Journey: From 1 July 2025, rail travel in India has become slightly more expensive. However, despite this, you can still travel by train for free. Let us tell you in detail where and how you can travel by rail for free.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Free Rail journey in 2025 (Photo- UNSplash)
Free Rail journey in 2025 (Photo- UNSplash)

Indian Railways announced a major relief for passengers from 1 July 2025. Reservation charts will now be released eight hours before departure, instead of four, offering greater convenience. Several changes have also been made to Tatkal booking. Now, only verified users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app. Furthermore, from the end of July, OTP-based authentication will be implemented for Tatkal bookings. Authentication can be done using Aadhaar or any other verifiable government ID available in the user's DigiLocker account. However, the railways also implemented a fare increase, which may impact passengers.

Despite this, you can still travel by train in India without spending any money. India's railway network, the fourth largest in the world and the second largest in Asia, sees millions of passengers daily. Rail travel is considered affordable in India, but concerns about amenities persist. Within this vast network, one train operates that is completely free. This train has been running continuously for the past 77 years.

This train operates in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and is called the Bhakra-Nangal train. It's a popular attraction not only for tourists but also for locals. The Bhakra-Nangal train began after India's independence. It first ran in 1948 during the construction of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam. Initially, it transported labourers, staff, and materials for the dam's construction. The Bhakra Beas Management Board operated the train, independent of Indian Railways.

Initially Steam-Powered

Initially, this train was steam-powered, but since 1953, it has been run using a diesel engine. After the dam's completion, the train wasn't discontinued; the management decided to offer it free of charge to tourists and locals. This train covers a 13-kilometre journey between Nangal in Punjab and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh. A spectacular view unfolds as the train crosses the Sutlej River and passes through the Shivalik hills. The train passes through three tunnels and six railway stations, adding to the tourist experience. If you wish to avail of this free rail service, you can visit Nangal or Bhakra.

06 Jul 2025 03:34 pm

