Fresh Cloud Bursts Devastate Jammu and Himachal, Threat Persists Until 19 August

Another cloudburst has been reported in Jammu and Himachal. Four people died due to a cloudburst in Kathua.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

(Image: IANS)

Cloud burst: Nature has once again wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. After Kishtwar in Jammu, a cloudburst has been reported in Kathua. Four people died in this incident, while there are reports of widespread damage. Locals said that after the cloudburst, a flash flood swept away the surrounding areas in the blink of an eye. The disaster has damaged the National Highway, railway tracks, and the Kathua police station.

Union Minister Takes Stock of the Situation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote on X, "After receiving information about the cloudburst in the Janglot area of Kathua, I spoke with SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena. Four people have been reported dead. In addition, the railway track and national highway have also been damaged, and the Kathua police station has also been affected. The civil administration, army, and paramilitary forces have sprung into action immediately. The situation is being continuously monitored. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."

CM Abdullah Directs Speeding Up Relief and Rescue Operations

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wrote, "'Saddened by the tragic loss of life and damage caused by landslides in several areas, including Jodh Khadd and Juthana in Kathua district. Four people died in this landslide and several others were injured'". He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. The Chief Minister has instructed the administration to take immediate relief, rescue, and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and assistance of the affected families.

Alert Issued in Himachal and Jammu

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from 17-19 August. There is also a warning of cloudbursts and landslides in 11 districts: Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and parts of Kashmir.

A cloudburst in Shalanala, Kullu, has caused heavy damage to the area. More than 10 houses have been damaged in different areas of Kullu-Mandi. Debris filled many houses. More than 10 vehicles have also been damaged in Takoli, Panarsa, and Nagwai. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur today. 261 people have died in the state so far this monsoon season.

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 01:24 pm

English News / National News / Fresh Cloud Bursts Devastate Jammu and Himachal, Threat Persists Until 19 August
