Fresh Cloud Bursts Devastate Jammu and Himachal, Threat Persists Until 19 August

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wrote, "'Saddened by the tragic loss of life and damage caused by landslides in several areas, including Jodh Khadd and Juthana in Kathua district. Four people died in this landslide and several others were injured'". He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. The Chief Minister has instructed the administration to take immediate relief, rescue, and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and assistance of the affected families.