National News

Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur; Mob Sets Kuki Leader's House on Fire

Violence has erupted once again in Manipur. A mob set fire to the house of a Kuki leader. Another leader's residence was also targeted by the mob, but was saved by the intervention of locals.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

A mob set fire to the home of a Kuki leader in Manipur's Churachandpur district, triggering tension in the area, officials said on Monday. They reported that the residence of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) leader Calvin Aikhongthang was set ablaze late Sunday night.

Another Leader's Home Targeted

Officials stated that another Kuki leader, Ginza Wualljong's home, was also targeted by the mob, but locals intervened and prevented it from being set on fire. This incident occurred following the arrest of two individuals on September 12th for allegedly damaging government property. Their arrests sparked widespread protests in the district. This entire sequence of events unfolded just before Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur.

Security Forces Seal Off Area

Upon receiving information about the incident, army personnel immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area. Furthermore, considering the escalating tension, the administration tightened surveillance in the district to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Decision to Reopen National Highway

Officials stated that the signing of an SOO agreement with the KNO and United Peoples Front would also have a positive impact on peace efforts in the troubled state. Furthermore, the Kuki community had decided to reopen National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for the free movement of passengers and essential goods.

‘Cooperate with Security Forces’

However, on Monday, the Kuki Zomi Council (KZC) clarified that it had not announced the reopening of NH-2 and that no free movement was permitted on this route. In a statement, the council said, "Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi district to cooperate with the security forces in maintaining the safety of passengers on NH-2 as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Statement Misinterpreted

The KZC claimed that its statement had been "misinterpreted," leading to "unnecessary confusion." The council stated, "Since there is no resolution or agreement yet to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, no individual from either side should enter the concerned areas under any circumstances."

