From Marriage Visit to Tragedy: Man Killed in Bengaluru IPL Stampede

According to his father, RB Chandru, he went to the stadium after meeting the girl for marriage and did not inform his family.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 01:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru Stampede: Eleven people died and 33 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL victory. The police have taken significant action in this case. According to ANI, RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosele and three individuals from the event management company have been arrested. Police are questioning all those arrested.

Death of a Young Man Who Went to See a Girl for Marriage

A 26-year-old man, Poorna Chandra, also lost his life in the stampede. Poorna Chandra, a resident of KR Pete taluk in Mandya district, had recently come to Bengaluru to meet a girl. According to his father, RB Chandru, he went to the stadium after meeting the girl for marriage and did not inform his family. At 6 pm, he received a call informing him that his son had died in the stampede. Poorna Chandra’s body was first spotted on social media and later identified at Vydehi Hospital.

Death of a Man Who Went to Collect His Transfer Certificate

In this incident, Shivalingu, a resident of Yadgir, had come to Bengaluru to collect his transfer certificate. After collecting his certificate, he decided to go to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. His father, Honnappa, stated that he was watching TV and blaming people. “I was wondering why so many people needed to go there,” he said. “I didn’t know my son had also gone there. Later, I received a call that my son was no more.”

‘Big Dreams Shattered’

Sahana Rajesh, a software engineer, also died in the incident. She had gone to Chinnaswamy Stadium with eight friends to watch the RCB team, without informing her family. Sahana Rajesh’s father said that no one should have to go through such a tragic incident. “She was a girl who never broke our (parents’) trust,” he said. “She had big dreams, and now everything is shattered.”

Government Announces Compensation

The Karnataka government has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced ₹5 lakh. RCB also announced ₹10 lakh in aid and the ‘RCB Cares’ fund for the injured. A magisterial inquiry and a judicial commission have been set up to investigate the accident, leading to the suspension of several officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

