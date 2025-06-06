From Marriage Visit to Tragedy: Man Killed in Bengaluru IPL Stampede

Death of a Young Man Who Went to See a Girl for Marriage A 26-year-old man, Poorna Chandra, also lost his life in the stampede. Poorna Chandra, a resident of KR Pete taluk in Mandya district, had recently come to Bengaluru to meet a girl. According to his father, RB Chandru, he went to the stadium after meeting the girl for marriage and did not inform his family. At 6 pm, he received a call informing him that his son had died in the stampede. Poorna Chandra’s body was first spotted on social media and later identified at Vydehi Hospital.

Death of a Man Who Went to Collect His Transfer Certificate In this incident, Shivalingu, a resident of Yadgir, had come to Bengaluru to collect his transfer certificate. After collecting his certificate, he decided to go to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. His father, Honnappa, stated that he was watching TV and blaming people. “I was wondering why so many people needed to go there,” he said. “I didn’t know my son had also gone there. Later, I received a call that my son was no more.”

‘Big Dreams Shattered’ Sahana Rajesh, a software engineer, also died in the incident. She had gone to Chinnaswamy Stadium with eight friends to watch the RCB team, without informing her family. Sahana Rajesh’s father said that no one should have to go through such a tragic incident. “She was a girl who never broke our (parents’) trust,” he said. “She had big dreams, and now everything is shattered.”