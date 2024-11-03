From November 1, these big changes have taken place in UPI, online payment users must know the new rules

Auto Top-Up Feature UPI has launched the auto top-up feature. This feature automatically recharges the UPI Lite account when the balance goes below the set limit. Users can set the top-up amount through their UPI app, which has a daily limit of five automatic recharges. According to an NPCI statement, “It will support payments below Rs 500 without a PIN,” which started the auto top-up feature on August 27, 2024.

Increase in Transactions NPCI recorded 16.58 billion UPI transactions in October 2024, with a total value of Rs 23.5 trillion. This shows a 10% increase in volume and a 14% increase in value compared to September, mainly due to the festival season.