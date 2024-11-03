scriptFrom Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

DY Chandrachud: As the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud is retiring on November 10 after completing a two-year tenure.

New DelhiNov 03, 2024 / 11:07 am

Patrika Desk

DY Chandrachud: As the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud is retiring on November 10 after completing a two-year tenure. After taking charge as CJI on November 9, 2022, his benches have given several important decisions during his tenure as the head of the country’s highest judicial post. Let’s take a look at some of the major decisions…

1. Abolition of Article 370

The five-judge constitutional bench headed by CJI upheld the abolition of Article 370. The Election Commission was directed to take steps to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

2. Same-Sex Marriage

The decision to reject the legalization of same-sex marriage was taken, leaving it to Parliament to enact a law on the matter. It was stated that marriage is not a fundamental right, and the court cannot interfere in it.

3. Electoral Bonds

The electoral bond scheme was struck down, stating that it would create a contradictory situation by denying voters the right to know the funding details of parties. Additionally, it was emphasized that the funding of political parties and candidates should be separate.

4. Caste-Based Labor Division in Jails

The practice of assigning cleaning and scavenging tasks to prisoners from ‘lower castes’ in jails was declared unconstitutional. It was stated that the ‘caste’ column in jail registers and any references to caste should be removed.

5. Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

The law to prevent child marriages cannot be hindered by personal laws. Such marriages are a violation of the free will of minors to choose their life partners. Officials should focus on preventing such marriages and ensuring the safety of minors.

6. Citizenship Act Section 6A

The constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, of 1955, was upheld, which granted citizenship benefits to illegal immigrants who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

7. NEET UG 2024

The decision not to re-conduct the NEET UG 2024 exam was taken. It was clarified that the decision would not prevent authorities from taking action against candidates who used unfair means to gain admission.

8. Adani-Hindenburg Dispute

The report by NGO Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hindenburg Research on alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani group was not considered conclusive evidence.

9. Manipur Violence

A three-member committee of women judges was constituted to monitor cases of violence against women, including the viral video of two tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur.

10. Cases against MPs and MLAs

The CJI-led bench directed all high court chief justices to monitor and expedite the disposal of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs across the country.

News / National News / From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

Special

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

in 3 hours

A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

National News

A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

in 3 hours

These Career Courses Will Get You a Package of Lakhs, You Can Even Get a Job in a Big Company Like Google

Education News

These Career Courses Will Get You a Package of Lakhs, You Can Even Get a Job in a Big Company Like Google

in 3 hours

BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

National News

BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

in 5 hours

West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

National News

West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

in 4 hours

From November 1, these big changes have taken place in UPI, online payment users must know the new rules

National News

From November 1, these big changes have taken place in UPI, online payment users must know the new rules

in 4 hours

From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

National News

From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.