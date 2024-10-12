Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

RTE Act 2009 Violations The Commission has also been empowered to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the 2015 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act and the 2009 Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. The letter states that the “RTE Act, 2009” aims to achieve values such as equality, social justice, and democracy, but due to madrasas, a conflict has arisen between the fundamental rights of children and the rights of minority communities. Religious institutions have been exempted from the RTE Act, resulting in children studying only in religious institutions being left out of the formal education system.

NCPCR Report NCPCR has prepared a report titled ‘Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children versus Madrasas’. The report has 11 chapters, covering various aspects related to the history of madrasas and the violation of children’s education rights. The letter also states that merely forming a board or obtaining a UDISE code does not mean that madrasas are complying with the RTE Act. Therefore, it has been recommended that all states stop financial assistance to madrasas and shut them down. It has also been suggested that madrasa boards can be closed as they are not following the rules.