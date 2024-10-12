scriptFunding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

Madrasas Funding: Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all states and union territories regarding the rights of children studying in madrasas across the country.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 02:43 pm

Patrika Desk

NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo

NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all states and union territories regarding the rights of children studying in madrasas across the country. In this letter, measures have been suggested to remove the conflict between the constitutional rights of madrasa students and their rights as children. Priyank Kanoongo has stated that NCPCR is a statutory body established under the Child Rights Protection Act 2005, with the main objective of protecting children’s rights in the country and monitoring related issues.

RTE Act 2009 Violations

The Commission has also been empowered to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the 2015 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act and the 2009 Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. The letter states that the “RTE Act, 2009” aims to achieve values such as equality, social justice, and democracy, but due to madrasas, a conflict has arisen between the fundamental rights of children and the rights of minority communities. Religious institutions have been exempted from the RTE Act, resulting in children studying only in religious institutions being left out of the formal education system.

NCPCR Report

NCPCR has prepared a report titled ‘Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children versus Madrasas’. The report has 11 chapters, covering various aspects related to the history of madrasas and the violation of children’s education rights. The letter also states that merely forming a board or obtaining a UDISE code does not mean that madrasas are complying with the RTE Act. Therefore, it has been recommended that all states stop financial assistance to madrasas and shut them down. It has also been suggested that madrasa boards can be closed as they are not following the rules.

NCPCR Suggestions

Furthermore, it has been suggested that all non-Muslim children be removed from madrasas and enrolled in schools, while Muslim children, whether recognized or not, be enrolled in formal schools. The letter states that NCPCR’s report aims to provide children with a safe, healthy, and productive environment to grow. Its objective is to ensure that all children contribute effectively to the nation-building process. A copy of the report has been attached for the Chief Secretaries to take necessary action.

News / National News / Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

National News

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

in 39 minutes

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

Special

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

in 1 hour

Indian troops hold pregnancy awareness session for women in South Sudan’s disputed Abyei

world

Indian troops hold pregnancy awareness session for women in South Sudan’s disputed Abyei

in 2 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: Big Gift for ‘Sister Ladli’, Dussehra Gift Arrived!

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Big Gift for ‘Sister Ladli’, Dussehra Gift Arrived!

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

National News

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

in 4 hours

Modi Government: Strict Action against Corrupt and Lazy Officers

National News

Modi Government: Strict Action against Corrupt and Lazy Officers

in 3 hours

NPS Rules Change: Update for Central Government Employees

National News

NPS Rules Change: Update for Central Government Employees

in 3 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: Big Gift for ‘Sister Ladli’, Dussehra Gift Arrived!

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Big Gift for ‘Sister Ladli’, Dussehra Gift Arrived!

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.