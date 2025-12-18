G Ram G Bill Passes Lok Sabha Amidst Heavy Protests; Opposition Tears Copies of the Bill

This new bill from the Modi government will replace the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Opposition MPs had been protesting against it since morning. The opposition's demand was that this bill should first be sent to the Standing Committee instead of being passed directly. A long debate took place in the Lok Sabha between the government and the opposition regarding this. After this, when the Speaker announced the bill's passage by voice vote, opposition MPs came to the centre of the House in protest and began tearing copies of the bill.