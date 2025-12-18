G Ram G Bill Passes Lok Sabha Amidst Heavy Protests; Opposition Tears Copies of the Bill

Parliament (Image: Sansad TV)
The opposition is strongly protesting the central government's decision to replace the MNREGA scheme with the G Ram G Bill. Debates have been ongoing in the Lok Sabha for the past two days regarding this matter. During this time, opposition parties created a significant uproar in protest of the bill. However, despite the opposition's continuous efforts to block the bill, it has been passed in the Lok Sabha. Upon the bill's passage, the opposition protested by tearing copies of the bill.
This new bill from the Modi government will replace the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Opposition MPs had been protesting against it since morning. The opposition's demand was that this bill should first be sent to the Standing Committee instead of being passed directly. A long debate took place in the Lok Sabha between the government and the opposition regarding this. After this, when the Speaker announced the bill's passage by voice vote, opposition MPs came to the centre of the House in protest and began tearing copies of the bill.
With the passage of the new bill, the popular MNREGA scheme, introduced by the Congress (UPA) government in 2004, has now ended. While the MNREGA scheme guaranteed 100 days of employment to rural households every year, this new scheme will guarantee 125 days of employment. The G Ram G Bill also includes a provision for a special two-month break during crop sowing and harvesting. While wages under MNREGA were paid within 15 days, this payment will now be made within 7 days.
The opposition created considerable uproar in the Lok Sabha regarding this new bill. INDIA alliance MPs gathered outside the Lok Sabha with banners bearing slogans such as 'India is a secular country. Stop attacks on minorities including Christians.' Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi, opposition MPs protested vigorously outside the House, holding banners. Responding to the opposition's questions, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated in the Lok Sabha that they do not discriminate against anyone and that 'Bapu' (referring to Mahatma Gandhi) is their inspiration and reverence. Chouhan also said that Mahatma Gandhi's name was added to the scheme due to the 2009 elections.
