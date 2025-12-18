18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

G Ram G Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amidst Heavy Protests

After a long debate that lasted for two days, the BJP government's new G Ram G Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

G Ram G Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Parliament (Image: Sansad TV)

The opposition is strongly protesting the central government's decision to replace the MNREGA scheme with the G Ram G Bill. Debates have been ongoing in the Lok Sabha for the past two days regarding this matter. During this time, opposition parties created a significant uproar in protest of the bill. However, despite the opposition's continuous efforts to block the bill, it has been passed in the Lok Sabha. Upon the bill's passage, the opposition protested by tearing copies of the bill.

Opposition Demanded Bill Be Sent to Standing Committee

This new bill from the Modi government will replace the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Opposition MPs had been protesting against it since morning. The opposition's demand was that this bill should first be sent to the Standing Committee instead of being passed directly. A long debate took place in the Lok Sabha between the government and the opposition regarding this. After this, when the Speaker announced the bill's passage by voice vote, opposition MPs came to the centre of the House in protest and began tearing copies of the bill.

New Scheme to Provide 125 Days of Employment, Not 100

With the passage of the new bill, the popular MNREGA scheme, introduced by the Congress (UPA) government in 2004, has now ended. While the MNREGA scheme guaranteed 100 days of employment to rural households every year, this new scheme will guarantee 125 days of employment. The G Ram G Bill also includes a provision for a special two-month break during crop sowing and harvesting. While wages under MNREGA were paid within 15 days, this payment will now be made within 7 days.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Responded

The opposition created considerable uproar in the Lok Sabha regarding this new bill. INDIA alliance MPs gathered outside the Lok Sabha with banners bearing slogans such as 'India is a secular country. Stop attacks on minorities including Christians.' Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi, opposition MPs protested vigorously outside the House, holding banners. Responding to the opposition's questions, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated in the Lok Sabha that they do not discriminate against anyone and that 'Bapu' (referring to Mahatma Gandhi) is their inspiration and reverence. Chouhan also said that Mahatma Gandhi's name was added to the scheme due to the 2009 elections.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Parliament winter session

Updated on:

18 Dec 2025 03:42 pm

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 02:15 pm

English News / National News / G Ram G Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amidst Heavy Protests

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Parliament winter session

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.