Gadkari Announces Yearly Fastag Pass for ₹3000

Nitin Gadkari’s New Announcement: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that an annual pass for FASTag will be introduced soon for vehicle owners.

BharatJun 18, 2025 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

फास्टैग को लेकर नितिन गडकरी का ऐलान (ANI)

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant relief measure for vehicle owners across India. A FASTag-based annual pass will be introduced from 15 August 2025, priced at ₹3,000. This pass will be applicable to private, non-commercial vehicles (such as cars, jeeps, vans, etc.) and will be valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Shared on Social Media

Gadkari shared this announcement on the social networking site ‘X’, stating, “As part of a historic initiative, a FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000 is being introduced from 15 August 2025. This pass will make travel on national highways more convenient, especially for those who frequently pass through toll plazas.”

Pass Available on App and Website

Under this new scheme, vehicle owners will no longer need to frequently recharge their FASTags, saving both time and money. This pass will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the NHAI/MoRTH websites, where it can be easily activated or renewed.

Step to Reduce Waiting Time

Gadkari also explained that this measure will help reduce congestion at toll plazas, decrease waiting times, and resolve toll-related disputes. Travellers affected by toll plazas within a 60-kilometre radius will particularly benefit. This new policy will not only make travel more convenient but also promote a digital and efficient toll collection system.

