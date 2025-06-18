Gadkari Announces Yearly Fastag Pass for ₹3000

Shared on Social Media Gadkari shared this announcement on the social networking site ‘X’, stating, “As part of a historic initiative, a FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000 is being introduced from 15 August 2025. This pass will make travel on national highways more convenient, especially for those who frequently pass through toll plazas.”
Pass Available on App and Website Under this new scheme, vehicle owners will no longer need to frequently recharge their FASTags, saving both time and money. This pass will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the NHAI/MoRTH websites, where it can be easily activated or renewed.
Step to Reduce Waiting Time Gadkari also explained that this measure will help reduce congestion at toll plazas, decrease waiting times, and resolve toll-related disputes. Travellers affected by toll plazas within a 60-kilometre radius will particularly benefit. This new policy will not only make travel more convenient but also promote a digital and efficient toll collection system.