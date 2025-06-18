Gadkari Announces Yearly Fastag Pass for ₹3000

Shared on Social Media Gadkari shared this announcement on the social networking site ‘X’, stating, “As part of a historic initiative, a FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000 is being introduced from 15 August 2025. This pass will make travel on national highways more convenient, especially for those who frequently pass through toll plazas.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "We are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial…

Pass Available on App and Website Under this new scheme, vehicle owners will no longer need to frequently recharge their FASTags, saving both time and money. This pass will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the NHAI/MoRTH websites, where it can be easily activated or renewed.