Galwan Valley: During clash with China, CDS Bipin Rawat’s words to his troops still remembered

CDS Bipin Rawat. (Photo: IANS)
An Indian Air Force helicopter crashed on this day, December 8, 2021, in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Then CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were on board. In this accident, apart from Bipin and his wife, 11 other military personnel were martyred.
After the helicopter crash, only Group Captain Varun Singh remained alive for a few days, but he too was martyred later. Whenever Bipin Rawat is mentioned, many of his brave deeds immediately come to mind.
After the Uri attack, on September 29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Then, as the Chief of Army Staff, Bipin had planned the entire strike. He also oversaw the army's attack.
In 2020, Bipin Rawat was made the CDS. As soon as he took office, he prepared the framework for theatre commands to integrate the three services.
He emphasised indigenous weapons and equipment in the army. Bipin released a negative list of over 100 imported weapons.
In 2020, there was a conflict between India and China in the Galwan Valley. Several Indian soldiers were martyred in this. CDS Bipin Rawat was angered by this incident. He reached Leh immediately after the Galwan Valley clash.
He boosted the morale of his soldiers by meeting them. Along with this, he clearly told the soldiers that the Indian Army would now give a befitting reply to any aggression. After Galwan, he emphasised the policy of 'controlled aggression' and 'be prepared for short and intense war'.
Under this, heavy deployment of tanks, artillery, missile units, and air defence was carried out in Eastern Ladakh. Bipin sent a message to China that India would no longer be just defensive but would adopt the strategy of 'offensive defence'.
In August 2020, under the leadership of CDS Bipin, the Indian Army captured the Kailash Range (southern bank of Pangong) first under 'Operation Snow Leopard'. This was the first time since 1962 that India had crossed the LAC and captured heights.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending