Ganderbal Terror Attack Sparks Outrage, Massive Crowd Gathers for Doctor’s Funeral

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Dr. Shahnavaz’s last rites were performed in his ancestral village, where a large number of people bid him a tearful farewell.

Oct 22, 2024

Patrika Desk

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district witnessed a massive outpouring of grief on Sunday over the terrorist attack, in which Dr Shahnavaz and six non-local labourers were killed. The doctor’s village saw a sea of people attending his funeral procession.
The terrorists had killed the doctor and the labourers at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. One of the labourers, Gurmeet Singh from Punjab, was talking to his wife on the phone when he was shot dead. Similarly, Shashi Bhushan, an architect, was killed, leaving behind a five-year-old daughter who is still crying inconsolably. Her mother was observing the Karva Chauth fast and was waiting for her husband’s call, but instead received the news of his death.
Bajrang Dal activists set fire to Pakistani flags in protest, while the NIA team, which reached Ganderbal, has collected evidence from the site. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to track down the terrorists.

