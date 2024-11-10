Gangster Arsh Dalla: Police Achieve Big Success, Two Associates of Gangster Arsh Dalla Arrested, Advanced Weapons Also Seized

Two Associates of Gangster Arsh Dalla Arrested DGP Gaurav Yadav said that their arrest has prevented a potential target killing in the state. Two advanced weapons were also recovered from them. On November 8, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar team had arrested two associates of Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Ghanshamypuriya, which led to the discovery of their connections with major American criminals Balwinder Singh and Prabhdeep Singh.

A large number of Weapons Seized The arrested individuals were identified as Aditya Kapoor, a resident of Lahore Gate, Amritsar, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Akarpura village, Gurdaspur. The police team recovered four weapons from them, including one advanced 9mm Glock pistol, two foreign-made .30 bore pistols, and one .32 bore pistol, along with five magazines and 14 cartridges.

Caught During Special Naka Bandi DGP Yadav said that the operation was carried out based on intelligence information. The CI Amritsar team had set up a special naka near Mehta Road in Amritsar’s Meweshi Bazaar and arrested both individuals when they were riding a motorcycle with registration number PB18Z5033. He said that the police team also seized their motorcycle.