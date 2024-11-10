Gangster Arsh Dalla: Police Achieve Big Success, Two Associates of Gangster Arsh Dalla Arrested, Advanced Weapons Also Seized

scriptGangster Arsh Dalla: Police Achieve Big Success, Two Associates of Gangster Arsh Dalla Arrested, Advanced Weapons Also Seized | Latest News | Patrika News
Gangster Arsh Dalla: Punjab Police have achieved a major success by arresting two key associates of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla.

Chandigarh PunjabNov 10, 2024 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Gangster Arsh Dalla: Punjab Police have achieved a major success by arresting two key associates of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla, who were involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari in Faridkot. DGP Gaurav Yadav provided this information on Sunday. The investigation revealed that the accused, on the instructions of Dalla, had also murdered Jaswant Singh Gill in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on November 7. After committing the crime, both suspects returned to Punjab, where they were arrested near Khara.

Two Associates of Gangster Arsh Dalla Arrested

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that their arrest has prevented a potential target killing in the state. Two advanced weapons were also recovered from them. On November 8, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar team had arrested two associates of Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Ghanshamypuriya, which led to the discovery of their connections with major American criminals Balwinder Singh and Prabhdeep Singh.

A large number of Weapons Seized

The arrested individuals were identified as Aditya Kapoor, a resident of Lahore Gate, Amritsar, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Akarpura village, Gurdaspur. The police team recovered four weapons from them, including one advanced 9mm Glock pistol, two foreign-made .30 bore pistols, and one .32 bore pistol, along with five magazines and 14 cartridges.

Caught During Special Naka Bandi

DGP Yadav said that the operation was carried out based on intelligence information. The CI Amritsar team had set up a special naka near Mehta Road in Amritsar’s Meweshi Bazaar and arrested both individuals when they were riding a motorcycle with registration number PB18Z5033. He said that the police team also seized their motorcycle.

12 Cases Registered Against Aditya Kapoor

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Aditya Kapoor has 12 criminal cases registered against him and was working on the instructions of American criminals Balwinder Singh alias Doni Ball and Prabhdeep Singh. These two are close associates of Mannu Ghanshamypuriya, who is the brother of gangster Gopi Ghanshamypuriya.

