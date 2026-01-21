21 January 2026,

Wednesday

National News

Gangster Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shot by Police, Entire Area Sealed, Another Operation Launched

A police-gangster encounter took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, during which there was heavy cross-firing. One gangster was injured and admitted to the hospital.

2 min read

Chandigarh Punjab

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Sardarrao murder, former Sarpanch murder case, Sikar former Sarpanch murder case, Rajasthan former Sarpanch murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Sikar news, Rajasthan news, सरदारराव की हत्या, पूर्व सरपंच हत्याकांड, सीकर पूर्व सरपंच हत्याकांड, राजस्थान पूर्व सरपंच हत्याकांड, गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस विश्नोई, सीकर न्यूज, राजस्थान न्यूज

Image: Patrika

A police and gangster encounter took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. During this, there was heavy cross-firing. One gangster is reported to have been shot. He is currently injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is being said that this is the same gangster who had opened fire at a chemist's shop in Sector 32, Chandigarh a few days ago. After this firing incident, the police had been searching for the accused.

The police had formed special teams to apprehend the criminals. The police received secret information that the accused were hiding in the area in a taxi-numbered vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, the police cordoned off the area

Upon receiving the information, the Chandigarh Police cordoned off the forests behind Jeera Mandi in Sector 39. The area was cordoned off, and when the police tried to stop the suspicious vehicle, the criminals opened fire.

In retaliation, the police also fired, after which there was cross-firing from both sides. During this, one gangster was shot, who was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police are keeping a close watch on his condition.

These gangsters were on the police's radar for several days

According to police sources, the gangsters involved in the encounter are said to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang has been involved in several criminal activities before and has been on the police's radar for a long time.

After interrogating the injured gangster, the police are questioning other members of this gang. Currently, the police have sealed the entire area and a search operation is underway to find other absconding criminals.

What did the police say?

Police officials stated that strict action will continue against such criminals to maintain law and order in the city. There is an atmosphere of fear in the area after the incident.

However, the police have appealed to the public to maintain peace. Police officials said that a team has been formed to arrest the absconding criminals. They will be arrested soon.

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 01:24 pm

News / National News / Gangster Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shot by Police, Entire Area Sealed, Another Operation Launched

