Gangster Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shot by Police, Entire Area Sealed, Another Operation Launched

A police and gangster encounter took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. During this, there was heavy cross-firing. One gangster is reported to have been shot. He is currently injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
It is being said that this is the same gangster who had opened fire at a chemist's shop in Sector 32, Chandigarh a few days ago. After this firing incident, the police had been searching for the accused.
The police had formed special teams to apprehend the criminals. The police received secret information that the accused were hiding in the area in a taxi-numbered vehicle.
Upon receiving the information, the Chandigarh Police cordoned off the forests behind Jeera Mandi in Sector 39. The area was cordoned off, and when the police tried to stop the suspicious vehicle, the criminals opened fire.
In retaliation, the police also fired, after which there was cross-firing from both sides. During this, one gangster was shot, who was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police are keeping a close watch on his condition.
According to police sources, the gangsters involved in the encounter are said to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang has been involved in several criminal activities before and has been on the police's radar for a long time.
After interrogating the injured gangster, the police are questioning other members of this gang. Currently, the police have sealed the entire area and a search operation is underway to find other absconding criminals.
Police officials stated that strict action will continue against such criminals to maintain law and order in the city. There is an atmosphere of fear in the area after the incident.
However, the police have appealed to the public to maintain peace. Police officials said that a team has been formed to arrest the absconding criminals. They will be arrested soon.
