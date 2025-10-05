Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Gen Z Protest Prepared in India Like Nepal! Delhi Police on High Alert, Contingency Action Plan Prepared

Commissioner Satish Golcha has directed two Special Police Commissioners to form a committee to audit the stock of non-lethal weapons and suggest if more such weapons or technology are needed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Delhi Police

Gen Z Protest (Image: ANI)

Following recent violent protests by Generation Z (Gen Z) and a change of government in Nepal, there are apprehensions of similar demonstrations in India. In response, the Delhi Police have heightened their vigilance. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has directed three units – the Intelligence Branch, Operations Unit, and Delhi Armed Police – to prepare a 'Contingency Action Plan' to handle any such potential situation.

According to a report by The Indian Express, during a recent meeting, Commissioner Satish Golcha also instructed two Special Commissioners of Police to form a committee to audit the stock of non-lethal weapons and suggest if more such weapons or technology are required.

Senior officials stated that this step has been taken considering the possibility that "large-scale, youth-led, leaderless protests seen in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal could spread to India or inspire a parallel movement in Delhi."

In a recent meeting with all Special Commissioners of Police, Satish Golcha discussed the situation in Nepal. According to a senior police official, after "deliberations," he directed the Special Commissioner of Police for the Intelligence Division to prepare a detailed contingency action plan with two other Special Commissioners of Police from the Delhi Armed Police and the Operations Unit to deal with such a potential situation. He also stated that this action plan should be presented in the coming days.

These directives, issued a few days ago, emphasize coordinated preparation among district police units, the cyber cell, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). According to police sources, the initial draft of this plan includes strategies such as strict monitoring of border activities, extensive use of drone surveillance in sensitive areas, and rapid coordination with paramilitary forces in case of large gatherings.

Sharing preliminary details of the contingency action plan, an official explained that the Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs) are assessing all reserve battalions of the Delhi Police and available CAPF companies. He said, "The contingency action plan mentions that if such a situation arises in Delhi, reserve police companies will be deployed first to maintain law and order."

Another senior official from the Delhi Police said, "We are closely studying the pattern of protests in Nepal, where social media platforms played a central role in gathering crowds. The Commissioner has asked for a detailed contingency action plan to be prepared, which primarily includes collecting advance intelligence, developing crowd control strategies, and creating a robust mechanism to counter misinformation spreading online."

The team of three Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs) is also planning to clarify the need to counter false information and fake narratives spreading on social media and to activate their own social media teams. The spokesperson for the Delhi Police did not respond to questions on this matter.

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 10:12 am

National News / Gen Z Protest Prepared in India Like Nepal! Delhi Police on High Alert, Contingency Action Plan Prepared

Patrika Site Logo

