Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

Om Birla praised the contribution of Indians living in Geneva Birla is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva. Birla said that India’s active participation in the IPU Assembly not only strengthens India’s parliamentary diplomacy but also highlights India’s important role in global dialogue to address shared global challenges. Birla also said that diversity and inclusivity are the characteristics of the Indian community. He praised the Indian community in Geneva for setting an excellent example of contributing to their country with love, as well as the local economy and cultural heritage. He extended his best wishes to the expatriates on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali.

Rush to meet In Geneva, there was a rush to meet Birla among the presidents of several parliaments from around the world. During their conversations, they were eager to learn about his working style. Those who met him included the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, Roger Mancienne, the Speaker of the State Council of Oman, Khalid Al-Mawali, and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, Peter Katjavivi. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla also met with the President of the IPU, Tuliya Ekseen.