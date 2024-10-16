scriptGeneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

Om Birla at Geneva Meet: Lok Sabha Speaker is currently on a tour of Switzerland. He told Indian expatriates that they are the brand ambassadors of the country.

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries in the world. There is immense energy and opportunities in New India. He mentioned that in the last decade, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty. He also connected the achievements of Indian expatriates with the pride of all Indians. He said that Indian expatriates are the brand ambassadors of the country and promote family ties and harmony in the countries where they live.

Om Birla praised the contribution of Indians living in Geneva

Birla is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva. Birla said that India’s active participation in the IPU Assembly not only strengthens India’s parliamentary diplomacy but also highlights India’s important role in global dialogue to address shared global challenges. Birla also said that diversity and inclusivity are the characteristics of the Indian community. He praised the Indian community in Geneva for setting an excellent example of contributing to their country with love, as well as the local economy and cultural heritage. He extended his best wishes to the expatriates on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali.

Rush to meet

In Geneva, there was a rush to meet Birla among the presidents of several parliaments from around the world. During their conversations, they were eager to learn about his working style. Those who met him included the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, Roger Mancienne, the Speaker of the State Council of Oman, Khalid Al-Mawali, and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, Peter Katjavivi. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla also met with the President of the IPU, Tuliya Ekseen.

