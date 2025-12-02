Get ready: Coldest winter looms, IMD alerts these states

Cold weather alert (Photo: Patrika)
IMD Alert: The severity of the cold is expected to be higher this time. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that North and Central India will experience more cold waves than normal compared to last year. The IMD has indicated that temperatures in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat could break records from previous years.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next few days. The department predicts that cold wave conditions may persist in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the coming days. Last Monday, Delhi's temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, which is 4.6 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.
The Meteorological Department has forecast that these states are likely to experience more cold wave days from December 2025 to February 2026, which is higher than the normal average. Typically, North-West India expects 5-6 days of cold wave during these three months.
A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is below approximately 90% of the daily average and below 15 degrees Celsius. The department declares a cold wave when this condition persists for three consecutive days.
Furthermore, scientists from the Meteorological Department have stated that due to the polar vortex and the formation of La Niña, the next three months will be very cold. OP Sreejith, a scientist and head of IMD's Climate Monitoring and Forecasting Group, said that the below-normal temperatures and cold wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh were related to the polar vortex and La Niña. The influence of the polar vortex has now begun to be felt again.
He explained that the polar vortex is a large low-pressure area and a region of cold air that encircles both of Earth's poles. It is always present near the poles but weakens in the summer and strengthens in the winter. He added that while several Western Disturbances are not expected this winter, the influence of La Niña will be significant.
