Get ready: Coldest winter looms, IMD alerts these states

Furthermore, scientists from the Meteorological Department have stated that due to the polar vortex and the formation of La Niña, the next three months will be very cold. OP Sreejith, a scientist and head of IMD's Climate Monitoring and Forecasting Group, said that the below-normal temperatures and cold wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh were related to the polar vortex and La Niña. The influence of the polar vortex has now begun to be felt again.