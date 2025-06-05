Giant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day

scriptGiant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day | Latest News | Patrika News
The design of a house built nearly 25 years ago to preserve a 123-year-old peepal tree is both remarkable and unimaginable.

CG News: The Giddiya family of Rajnandgaon district is setting a positive example of environmental conservation on June 5th. To protect a massive, approximately 123-year-old peepal tree (Ficus religiosa), the Giddiya family, around 25 years ago, ingeniously designed their house around it in a way that is both remarkable and unimaginable.
Giant Tree Grows Through the House

Susheel Giddiya’s house in the city is unlike any other. A giant peepal tree grows right through the middle of it. Instead of cutting down the tree during construction, the family chose to build around it, sending a message of compassion for living beings and environmental protection. This tree extends from the ground floor, through the three-storey building, and out through the roof. Parts of the tree’s thick, large trunk are visible in several rooms. The kitchen even has two large sections of the trunk growing through it.
Deities Dwell in Trees

Susheel Giddiya explains that they believe deities reside in trees, and that trees are living beings. Therefore, when building their house, the family was adamant about not cutting down this old tree, which was in their courtyard and held significant ancestral importance.
Bridges Instead of Stairs

Most houses have staircases to access upper floors. However, in Susheel Giddiya’s house, the presence of the peepal tree has necessitated a unique solution. Where staircases were impossible due to the tree, Susheel’s brother, Bhagchand Giddiya, a bridge engineer, designed bridges connecting certain rooms instead of traditional staircases.

