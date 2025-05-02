scriptGirija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja | Latest News | Patrika News
Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

Girija Vyas, a veteran and senior leader of the Congress and former Union Minister, passed away on Thursday evening at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. Her last rites will be performed in Udaipur on May 2nd.

UdaipurMay 02, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Former Union Minister and veteran senior Congress leader Girija Vyas passed away on Thursday evening at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. Her death has cast a pall of gloom across Rajasthan. Girija Vyas was a highly respected teacher and a great philosopher; her contributions will not be forgotten. Her last rites will be performed in Udaipur on 2nd May.

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister

1- Girija Vyas was born on 8 July 1946 to Krishna Sharma and Jamuna Devi Vyas.
2- After obtaining a doctorate in Philosophy, she began teaching at Sukhadia University.
3- She authored eight books, three of which are poetry collections. ‘Ehsaas Ke Paar’ contains her Urdu poetry, ‘Seep, Samandar aur Moti’ features her Hindi and Urdu poems, while ‘Nostalgia’ comprises English verse.
4- She served as the President of the Udaipur District Congress Committee from 1977 to 1984.
5- In 1985, she was elected as an MLA from Udaipur and served as a Minister in the state government.
6- She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Udaipur in 1991. She served as a Deputy Minister (Information and Broadcasting) in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government.
7- In 1993, Girija Vyas became the President of the All India Mahila Congress Committee.
8- She was re-elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 (second term).
9- She was re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 (third term).
10- From 2001 to 2004, she served as the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee.
11- In 2005, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the 5th National Commission for Women. She held this position until 2011.
12- In 2009, she was elected as a Member of the 15th Lok Sabha from Chittorgarh.
13- In 2018, she contested the Assembly elections from Udaipur but was not elected.

