Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

AIMIM opens front against Giriraj Singh The complaint alleges that Giriraj Singh deliberately made statements that could increase tension between Hindu and Muslim communities and harm social harmony. The lawyer said that Giriraj Singh’s statements have affected the peace and brotherhood in the area and that he has attempted to instigate one community.

Serious allegations levelled in the complaint AIMIM worker and lawyer Shams Azad has alleged in the complaint that Giriraj Singh’s statement, in which he accused Muslims of demolishing temples, is inflammatory and provocative. Shams Azad claimed that such statements would send a wrong message to society and increase communal tension.

Case filed under these sections The complaint has been filed under sections 196, 197, 199, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Video evidence has also been presented in court. The complaint has been filed by AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Alam.