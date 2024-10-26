scriptInflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh | Giriraj Singh: Case has been filed against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, know what is the matter? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh: A complaint has been filed against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in a court in Kishanganj, Bihar, for giving inflammatory speeches.

PatnaOct 26, 2024 / 01:08 pm

Patrika Desk

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has filed a complaint against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in a court in Kishanganj, Bihar, for giving inflammatory speeches. The AIMIM lawyer claims that Giriraj Singh made statements during his visit to Kishanganj that could spread hatred among communities and hurt the local people’s sentiments.

AIMIM opens front against Giriraj Singh

The complaint alleges that Giriraj Singh deliberately made statements that could increase tension between Hindu and Muslim communities and harm social harmony. The lawyer said that Giriraj Singh’s statements have affected the peace and brotherhood in the area and that he has attempted to instigate one community.

Serious allegations levelled in the complaint

AIMIM worker and lawyer Shams Azad has alleged in the complaint that Giriraj Singh’s statement, in which he accused Muslims of demolishing temples, is inflammatory and provocative. Shams Azad claimed that such statements would send a wrong message to society and increase communal tension.

Case filed under these sections

The complaint has been filed under sections 196, 197, 199, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Video evidence has also been presented in court. The complaint has been filed by AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Alam.

What is the whole matter?

Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ started on October 18 from Bhagalpur. The yatra passed through Katihar, Purnia, and Araria before reaching Kishanganj on October 22. During his public address, he spoke on issues like Bangladeshi infiltration and made other statements. AIMIM leaders have strongly objected to these statements, saying they promote communal division in society. That is why AIMIM leaders have filed a complaint against Giriraj Singh in the Kishanganj court, alleging that his statements are inflammatory and harm social harmony.

News / National News / Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

