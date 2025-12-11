11 December 2025,

Thursday

National News

‘Marriage talk’ with girlfriend’s family turns trap; engineering student beaten with bat to death

A B.Tech student was beaten to death by his girlfriend's family in the Sangareddy district of Telangana, who had called him under the pretext of discussing marriage.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Be cautious if your girlfriend's or boyfriend's family invites you over, as the meeting might just be a pretext for a larger conspiracy. A heart-wrenching incident of this nature has emerged from the Sangareddy district of Telangana. Here, a second-year engineering student was beaten to death by his girlfriend's parents.

Called for a meeting under the guise of discussing marriage

The girl's family invited the boy to meet them, ostensibly to discuss marriage, and then attacked him with a cricket bat. According to reports, the girl's family was against the relationship from the beginning and had warned the boy multiple times to stay away from their daughter. However, when the boy did not comply, they hatched this plan to eliminate him.

Second-year B.Tech student

The deceased student has been identified as Jyothi Shravan Sai. Sai was pursuing Computer Science and Engineering at St. Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda. He was a second-year B.Tech student. Sai was living in a rented room in Kuthbullapur. Sai was in a relationship with 19-year-old Srija, a resident of the Isukabavi area in Beeramguda.

Srija's family had warned Sai multiple times

Aminpur Circle Inspector Naresh, while providing details of the case, stated that Srija's family was against the relationship and had warned Sai multiple times to stay away from Srija. However, when Sai did not relent despite repeated warnings, Srija's parents decided to eliminate him.

Sai suffered fractured ribs and leg

On the day of the incident, they called Sai to their home under the pretext of discussing marriage. But as soon as Sai arrived, Srija's parents and other family members jointly attacked him with a cricket bat. Sai sustained several serious injuries during this assault. His head was injured, and he suffered fractures to his ribs and leg.

Police recovered the bat used in the murder

Sai was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, Aminpur police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and registered a murder case, initiating an investigation. The police gathered evidence from the crime scene and also recovered the bat used in the attack.

Police are investigating the matter

The police have sent Sai's body for a post-mortem, and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the report is received. Currently, the police are trying to determine the real motive behind this attack. Additionally, the police are investigating whether any other member of Srija's family was involved in this assault.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 03:53 pm

