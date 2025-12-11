‘Marriage talk’ with girlfriend’s family turns trap; engineering student beaten with bat to death

Be cautious if your girlfriend's or boyfriend's family invites you over, as the meeting might just be a pretext for a larger conspiracy. A heart-wrenching incident of this nature has emerged from the Sangareddy district of Telangana. Here, a second-year engineering student was beaten to death by his girlfriend's parents.
The girl's family invited the boy to meet them, ostensibly to discuss marriage, and then attacked him with a cricket bat. According to reports, the girl's family was against the relationship from the beginning and had warned the boy multiple times to stay away from their daughter. However, when the boy did not comply, they hatched this plan to eliminate him.
The deceased student has been identified as Jyothi Shravan Sai. Sai was pursuing Computer Science and Engineering at St. Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda. He was a second-year B.Tech student. Sai was living in a rented room in Kuthbullapur. Sai was in a relationship with 19-year-old Srija, a resident of the Isukabavi area in Beeramguda.
Aminpur Circle Inspector Naresh, while providing details of the case, stated that Srija's family was against the relationship and had warned Sai multiple times to stay away from Srija. However, when Sai did not relent despite repeated warnings, Srija's parents decided to eliminate him.
On the day of the incident, they called Sai to their home under the pretext of discussing marriage. But as soon as Sai arrived, Srija's parents and other family members jointly attacked him with a cricket bat. Sai sustained several serious injuries during this assault. His head was injured, and he suffered fractures to his ribs and leg.
Sai was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, Aminpur police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and registered a murder case, initiating an investigation. The police gathered evidence from the crime scene and also recovered the bat used in the attack.
The police have sent Sai's body for a post-mortem, and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the report is received. Currently, the police are trying to determine the real motive behind this attack. Additionally, the police are investigating whether any other member of Srija's family was involved in this assault.
