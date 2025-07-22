Gita Gopinath Quits IMF, Returning to Harvard University

Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director and a renowned economist of Indian origin, will step down from her role at the end of August 2025 to return to Harvard University as a professor. The IMF announced this on 21 July 2025, sparking discussions about India's influential presence on the global economic stage.
Gita Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as its first female chief economist and was promoted to First Deputy Managing Director in 2022. In this role, she was the IMF's second-highest-ranking official, overseeing the organisation's global economic policies, research, and surveillance functions. Under her leadership, the IMF played a crucial role in addressing global economic challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and climate finance.
Gopinath's departure from the IMF is being viewed as a significant development for India. Some experts believe it could diminish India's influence on the global economic stage, as Gopinath not only strengthened India's economic policies on the global platform but also highlighted India's economic progress. Her advice and analysis helped secure India a significant position in global supply chains and trade policies.
Conversely, some argue that Gopinath's return to Harvard and her influence on global economic research from there could be beneficial for India in the long term. In her new role as the 'Gregory and Aniela Koffee Professor of Economics' at Harvard, she will train the next generation of economists, potentially impacting global policies.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that Gopinath provided exceptional intellectual leadership, particularly during global crises such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Georgieva will soon announce Gopinath's successor. Traditionally, the US Treasury, as the largest shareholder in the IMF, recommends the candidate for this position.
