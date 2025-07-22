Gita Gopinath Quits IMF, Returning to Harvard University

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on 21 July 2025, citing health reasons. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he stated, “To prioritise health and follow medical advice, I resign from the post of Vice President of India with immediate effect.” Dhankhar expressed gratitude for the support received from the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of Parliament during his tenure. His resignation created a stir in political circles on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session.