National News

Goa Agriculture Minister and Former CM Ravi Naik Passes Away Due to Heart Attack, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Goa's Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister, Ravi Naik, passed away due to a heart attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him and recalled his contributions. Naik was dedicated to Goa's development and the empowerment of the underprivileged.

1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Ravi Naik (Image: X)

Goa's Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister, Ravi Naik, has passed away suddenly due to a heart attack. His family confirmed the news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa’s development trajectory."

PM Modi further wrote, "He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My condolences are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Ravi Naik: A Stalwart Figure in Politics

Ravi Naik was a towering figure in Goan politics, known for his political career spanning over four decades. He began his political journey with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the 1980s before joining the Congress party.

Naik served as the Chief Minister of Goa twice, briefly in 1991 and again in 1994, with a total tenure of approximately 850 days. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha and served as a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 1999.

A Prominent Face of Congress for Many Years

A prominent face of the Congress in Goa for many years, Naik joined the BJP shortly before the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. He was appointed as the Agriculture Minister in the government led by Pramod Sawant.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his condolences on X, stating, "Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji."

"A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people. His leadership, humility, and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered."

