Goa-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

An Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai. The Delhi-Goa flight, scheduled for Wednesday at 8 PM, was diverted to Mumbai Airport. An engine malfunction was reported on the Indigo Airbus A320NEO (VT-IJB). While twin-engine jets can land safely on one engine, the pilot, as a precaution, landed the aircraft safely in Mumbai.
According to reports, one of the aircraft's engines failed, leading to the decision to divert it to Mumbai. A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport at 9:52 PM. Indigo stated in a press release that a technical malfunction was detected in the engine during the flight. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. After necessary checks, the aircraft will be operational again. An alternative aircraft has been arranged for the passengers.
Sources say the pilot sent a ‘Pan Pan Pan’ message to Mumbai ATC due to the engine malfunction. This is an urgent message, not indicating a life-threatening emergency.
Earlier on Sunday, a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi had to be cancelled due to a technical malfunction after reaching the runway for takeoff. Passengers on board claimed the flight departed for its destination after a nine-hour delay due to a technical malfunction.