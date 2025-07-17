17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Goa-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

A Delhi-bound Goa flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a technical malfunction was reported in one of its engines. The pilot sent a 'PAN PAN PAN' distress signal to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

indigo flight

An Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai. The Delhi-Goa flight, scheduled for Wednesday at 8 PM, was diverted to Mumbai Airport. An engine malfunction was reported on the Indigo Airbus A320NEO (VT-IJB). While twin-engine jets can land safely on one engine, the pilot, as a precaution, landed the aircraft safely in Mumbai.

Engine Failure on Board

According to reports, one of the aircraft's engines failed, leading to the decision to divert it to Mumbai. A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport at 9:52 PM. Indigo stated in a press release that a technical malfunction was detected in the engine during the flight. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. After necessary checks, the aircraft will be operational again. An alternative aircraft has been arranged for the passengers.

Pilot Sent 'Pan Pan Pan' Message

Sources say the pilot sent a ‘Pan Pan Pan’ message to Mumbai ATC due to the engine malfunction. This is an urgent message, not indicating a life-threatening emergency.

Earlier on Sunday, a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi had to be cancelled due to a technical malfunction after reaching the runway for takeoff. Passengers on board claimed the flight departed for its destination after a nine-hour delay due to a technical malfunction.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 08:44 am

English News / National News / Goa-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.