Goa-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

According to reports, one of the aircraft's engines failed, leading to the decision to divert it to Mumbai. A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport at 9:52 PM. Indigo stated in a press release that a technical malfunction was detected in the engine during the flight. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. After necessary checks, the aircraft will be operational again. An alternative aircraft has been arranged for the passengers.