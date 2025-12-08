Goa Club Fire: Family in Delhi Awaits Return of Four Bodies After Tragic Blaze

Massive fire at Goa club. (Photo: IANS)
A devastating fire broke out at a club in Goa on Saturday night, claiming the lives of 25 people. Among the tourists who lost their lives were four members of the same family, residents of Karawal Nagar in North-East Delhi.
News of the incident led to gatherings outside the homes of the deceased in Delhi. By Sunday evening, the bodies had not yet arrived.
Families are now waiting for the bodies to arrive from Goa. Among the deceased is Vinod Kumar. In conversations with The Indian Express, neighbours revealed that Vinod's mother has not yet been informed that her younger son, daughter-in-law, and two other family members have died.
The four family members who perished in the fire were Vinod Kumar, his sister-in-law Anita Joshi, Saroj Joshi, and his elder brother's wife, Kamala. Vinod's wife, Bhavna, survived. The family had left for Goa on December 3 and were scheduled to return on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Goa Police have stated that the post-mortem examination for Vinod and Saroj has been completed, while the post-mortem for Kamala and Anita was scheduled to take place by Sunday night.
The Indian Express quoted Anju, a neighbour of Vinod, as saying that no one knows when the bodies will arrive. People have been gathering since Sunday morning.
Vinod's family moved to Delhi from Uttarakhand around 1990. Neighbour Rajesh Shah stated, "I have been living in Karawal Nagar since 1985. Vinod's family came just 2-3 years after us. Our families have known each other since then. They have been good neighbours, never had any disputes."
Vinod worked in insurance and finance. Vinod and Bhavna have a 10-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.
